"The Browns can now go back to being the s***hole franchise they were before Mayfield" - Browns fans upset over Baker Mayfield trade with the Panthers

The news that the Cleveland Browns were trading Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers shook analysts and fans alike. Though his relationship with the franchise had become untenable, many in Ohio were hoping for reconciliation. Instead, news of the trade was announced on Wednesday. Cleveland sent Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024.

Some Cleveland fans didn't take the news of the trade too well. They feel that they have a better chance of winning with Mayfield in the event of a Deshaun Watson suspension. As with his entire Cleveland career, Mayfield's departure has split the NFL world.

Here are the top reactions following the announcement:

Fans of the Panthers were largely happy with the trade. They see Mayfield as a significant upgrade on Sam Darnold, who the Panthers acquired in a trade with the New York Jets in 2021.

The Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022 season

Cleveland have a lot of work to do before the upcoming season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will have to integrate his new quarterback Deshaun Watson with offensive superstars such as Amari Cooper and Jakeem Grant. Though Watson is an incredible talent, there's no guarantee he will see the field this campaign.

The NFL's investigation still looms over him and rumors swirl regarding the length of his a potential suspension. If he is out for the season, Cleveland will lean on Jacoby Brissett, another offseason acquisition.

Whether Brissett can steer them to the playoffs is a matter of some debate, but most people are doubtful. Brissett has a 14-23 record as a starter with his previous franchises, however was mainly used as an emergency backup.

Luckily for the franchise, they have possibly the best running back tandem in the NFL. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt can be relied on in all situations, and if Cleveland opts for a run-heavy offense, they could still make the playoffs.

The Week One game of the season between the Panthers and the Browns just got a lot more interesting for the neutral. Will Baker Mayfield get revenge on his old team for his mistreatment? Or will the franchise have the last laugh? With the season only a few months away, we don't have to wait long to find out.

