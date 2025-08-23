Browns GM Andrew Berry gets honest about 4-QB dilemma as Shedeur Sanders cut rumors swirl

The Cleveland Browns quarterback drama has been all over the news this offseason. The franchise has a crowded QB room that includes NFL veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke about the situation. Berry made it clear they don't see it as a problem, but as an opportunity as all four of the athletes have proven their worth.

“Honestly, it’s not much of a decision for us," Berry said on Saturday, via "NFL GameDay." All four guys have done what we’ve asked. … We have a room that we like all the guys in there. We don’t really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity.”

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski announced last week that the team will proceed with Flacco as its QB1 and Pickett as his backup. Despite their impressive preseason performances, Sanders and Gabriel still have some work to do.

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders gets some advice from NFL veteran

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton gave some advice to Shedeur Sanders after he was named the third choice quarterback by the Browns. Sanders' stock fell after he sustained an oblique injury during a joint practice session last week.

Newton said he needs to get healthy fast and not lose any time to prove his worth.

"You need to get healthy fast," Newton said on Friday, via the "4th & 1" podcast. "Because every single day that you miss is a day missed that you can prove to the masses that you belong. It's not about being the popular pick or the fan favorite. Executives don't care about how many followers you've got."

It will be interesting to see if Sanders will start any games for the Browns in the 2025 NFL regular season.

