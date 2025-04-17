Browns GM praises Jalen Milroe, claims Alabama QB is "maybe the only quarterback who's faster than Lamar Jackson"

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry made a bold comparison between Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller Jalen Milroe and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Browns are among several teams reportedly meeting with Milroe ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Network. Cleveland's interest comes despite having Deshaun Watson under contract, suggesting it may view Milroe as a developmental prospect.
During a pre-draft press conference held on Wednesday at the Browns' facility, Berry raised eyebrows with comments about Milroe's exceptional speed.
"We've had Jalen in for a visit, and I've never seen a college quarterback move like this kid," Berry said.. "He's got legitimate 4.3 speed — maybe the only quarterback who's faster than Lamar Jackson in a straight line. His combine performance wasn't a fluke. The guy just flies."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Milroe validated these speed comparisons at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, where he clocked a 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash. It ranked among the fastest ever recorded by a QB at the annual event. Jackson's 40-yard dash time was 4.34 seconds.
Jalen Milroe gets candid about his approach
In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Jalen Milroe identified problem-solving and mental processing as his greatest assets.
"The most important thing that I have is being a problem solver," Jalen Milroe said on Thursday. "Being cool, calm, collected, being disciplined in my reads, not being one-dimensional."
Milroe expanded on this thought, acknowledging his running ability while emphasizing his total package.
"Yes, everyone likes to mention my utilization of my legs, but I believe that I just play one step faster than my opponents when it comes to the passing game and the running game," Milroe said. "I know that's a superpower that other people do not have."
This redefinition of his skillset comes after what Pro Football Network described as an "up-and-down" final season at Alabama. Milroe threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 64.3% of his passes in 2024. His rushing statistics were equally impressive, with 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on 168 carries.
Milroe's draft projection has fluctuated throughout the pre-draft process. While initially viewed as a likely second-day selection, recent reports suggest that his stock might be rising. ESPN analyst Peter Schrager revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that at least one NFL general manager sees Milroe as a potential late first-round pick.
The dual-threat QB embraces the possibility of not starting immediately. He pointed to both 2025 Super Bowl starting QBs as examples of players who benefited from development time.
Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.