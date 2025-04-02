Browns GM shuts down Travis Hunter’s comparison with Charles Woodson, Champ Bailey

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry disagreed with the comparisons between Travis Hunter, Charles Wood and Champ Bailey, two players who spent their time on defense and offense during college.

Hunter has expressed his desire to play on both ends of the ball in the NFL, although that seems to be unlikely. On Monday, Berry spoke about the similarities and differences between the Colorado Buffaloes prospect and the former players.

“I think one of the more misguided comparisons is when people talk about Travis relative to, and this is with all due respect, because these guys are Hall of Famers to Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey, right? You know, they say, like, 'Charles Woodson, first predominant defensive player to win the Heisman,' but he was really a two-way player.

"And I think what people don't realize is, you know, so Charles Woodson in his college career, It was a different era. Still, he had almost as many college receptions in his three-year career as he did interceptions, 21 catches in college… Travis is fifth in the nation in receiving, led the Big 12 with 96 catches, 15 touchdowns, seven career picks. Like truly was a full-time player on both sides of the ball…"

Berry emphasized that Travis Hunter had more catches, yards and touchdowns in his senior season than what Wood and Bailey registered during their whole college career. He insisted that Hunter put on a historical season that separates itself from other impressive campaigns.

Hunter won the Heisman Award after a terrific season as a cornerback and wide receiver. He caught 96 passes for 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

On defense, he racked up 35 tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions. Although Shedeur Sanders has been linked with the Browns, Hunter is also an option.

Manti Te'o shares his thoughts on Travis Hunter possibly playing two positions in the NFL

Former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o joined the conversation about Travis Hunter's position in the league. During a Monday appearance on NFL Network, Te'o agreed with Mike Vrabel's perspective of what Hunter's NFL career could look like.

Te'o believes that Hunter should focus on one possession, master it and then study a different one to become a two-way force in the league. Many have stated that it's not the same playing as a cornerback and wide receiver in college as it is in the NFL, but Hunter is willing to take on the challenge.

