Browns HC Kevin Stefanski gets 100% real on Shedeur Sanders' arm strength after Colorado Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders is a strong favorite to become the Cleveland Browns' second overall pick in the 2025 Draft. And after his first time displaying his throwing skills before scouts,Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is high on him.

Colorado hosted its Pro Day on Friday, and the quarterback prospect was among those who participated. Kevin Stefanski called his performance "very impressive" afterward:

"The ball came out super easy... Ball placement was good, moved well, I think they did a nice job with the script and what they asked him to do. He wasn't just sitting back there and making throws."

He continued by praising his arm strength, which helped him to 353 completions (74.0% of passing attempts); 4,134 yards; 37 touchdowns against ten interceptions; and a QBR of 168.2:

"I thought the velocity was really good. I thought he put the ball again on a rope, on a couple of those throws, which is good to see."

Sanders is not known for his dual-threat ability, having put up positive rushing yards only once - 173 in 2022, when he was still at Jackson State. But Stefanski still made sure to praise his mobility:

“He moves well... He runs away from people. He’s scored touchdowns down (near the goal line) where he can use his movement skills. Now, I know there are some guys in the draft that really have that ability to break the pocket and hurt you with their legs. He still has that, but it’s really his ability to hurt you from the pocket that sets him apart.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry reacts to Shedeur Sanders

Another person who agreed with the Shedeur Sanders praise was general manager Andrew Berry, who concurred with the arm strength comments:

"I don't see how that can be an issue. He can access every area of the field."

He continued by praising the former Buffalo's accuracy:

"Very clean, very similar to what you see in the fall. He's very accurate. He throws with good touch. He has good pace... You would expect to show well in this setting, but he did (a) really nice job."

Shedeur Sanders confident that he can turn around Browns

In January 2025, rumors surfaced that Sanders was being blocked by his father Deion from joining the Browns, given their history of quarterback instability ever since they were reactivated in 1999.

But in his NFL Network interview, he said his propensity to command media attention would only mean positive things for the franchise:

“I know the influence I have on society and on culture. So wherever I go, it’s definitely going to be an improvement than what it was before I got there.”

The 2025 Draft will be held at Lambeau Field from April 24 to 26.

