Browns HC Kevin Stefanski zips lips on Daniel Jones rumors after Giants split

Daniel Jones needs a new team after being released by the Giants and the Browns should be looking to give Kevin Stefanski a new quarterback for the future. After Brian Daboll benched the former New York starter and made him the third-stringer behind Drew Lock, elevating Tommy DeVito to the top of the depth chart in the process, Daniel Jones asked the Giants to release him, which they honored today.

Meanwhile, Cleveland needs a new quarterback too even if they would not like to admit that Deshaun Watson has not worked out. The former Texans quarterback has been injured or unavailable in each of the three seasons he has been there. In every instance, whether it was Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco, or Jameis Winston now, his replacements have made the offense more dynamic in his absence.

Getting a new starting quarterback would be ideal for the Browns and that prompted reporters to ask Kevin Stefanski if he had any comments after the Giants had released their veteran starter. The head coach refused to be drawn into any speculation on the matter for the moment.

Is ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones better than Deshaun Watson for Kevin Stefanski and the Browns?

Even though Daniel Jones has starting experience, his stats this season with the Giants were not great. He had a 2-8 record, which eventually led to his benching and subsequent release.

The former New York quarterback had a completion rate of 63.3 percent in 2024. He also amassed 2070 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions, with a passer rating of 79.4.

The Browns' franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson has a completion percentage of 63.4 this year in seven games. He accumulated 1,148 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions prior to his season-ending injury. His passer rating was 79.0.

Those are remarkably similar numbers across key statistics. Daniel Jones had slightly more passing yards and touchdown passes, but he also had more interceptions. Jameis Winston, Kevin Stefanski's current starter, is doing better than both and already has seven touchdown passes for just four interceptions in the last five weeks. He even had a rushing touchdown in his last game against the Steelers.

Overall, therefore, Kevin Stefanski might not gain much by bringing in Daniel Jones over Deshaun Watson. What is noteworthy, though, is that the Giants did not hesitate in releasing Jones when the results were not there despite giving him a contract worthy of a franchise quarterback, which is something the Browns have not been able to do.

