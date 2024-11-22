Can Daniel Jones play this season? Exploring QB's stance after Giants release

The New York Giants announced Daniel Jones' release Friday, a stunning move after demoting him from the starting role to begin the week. Jones, who has been a central figure in the Giants' search for a franchise quarterback, finds himself at a critical juncture in his career after six tumultuous seasons with the team.

So, can Daniel Jones play this season? The short answer is yes but with significant caveats. Jones is currently a free agent, which means he's eligible to sign with another team. However, his path forward is complicated by recent performance struggles and injury concerns that have defined his Giants tenure.

The quarterback's journey took an unexpected turn when Giants owner John Mara revealed on Thursday Jones personally requested his release . This move comes after Jones was benched in favor of Tommy DeVito, marking a definitive end to his time with the organization he once called a "dream come true."

Jones' release isn't just about performance – it's also a strategic financial move. The Giants avoided a potential $23 million injury guarantee by releasing him, highlighting the business side of sports. Over his last 16 starts, Jones completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,979 yards, with 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions – statistics that paint a complex picture of his NFL career.

Where could Daniel Jones land?

Several teams emerge as potential landing spots for the Charlotte native. The Carolina Panthers stand out as an intriguing option. With Bryce Young struggling and Andy Dalton set to become a free agent, Jones could find a comfort back in his home state.

The Minnesota Vikings present another interesting possibility. With Sam Darnold's future uncertain and J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings, Jones could compete for a backup role with a pathway to potential starting opportunities. Similarly, the Indianapolis Colts might view Jones as a solid backup to Anthony Richardson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers add another layer of intrigue. With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both on expiring contracts, Jones could potentially secure a position in a quarterback-hungry environment.

In an emotional statement Thursday, Jones remained optimistic.

"I love the game. I love being part of a team. I'm excited for the next opportunity and know that there's a lot of good football in front of me."

As teams assess their roster needs and playoff aspirations, Jones' experience and potential for redemption could prove valuable.

