Browns insider reveals Kevin Stefanski's stance on Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel's future after Joe Flacco's exit

The Cleveland Browns made it clear that their focus is shifting toward the future that runs through Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Joe Flacco’s departure to Cincinnati has fast-tracked that process.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and coach Kevin Stefanski are steering the offense toward a full evaluation of their young signal-callers. Haslam shared the organization’s intentions during training camp, which was posted by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on X.

"Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said during his training camp presser that the team "absolutely, absolutely" wants to see rookie QBs Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders play this season," Cabot tweeted on Wednesday.

#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said during his training camp presser that the team "absolutely, absolutely" wants to see rookie QBs Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders play this season, so it should be no surprise that Sanders will see action at some point.

Flacco was traded to the Bengals along with a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-rounder. The deal, finalized on Tuesday, marked the end of his brief second stint in Cleveland. Although the veteran didn’t initiate the move, he welcomed it once the front office made its plans for the rookie quarterbacks clear.

Dillon Gabriel’s opportunity arrives as Shedeur Sanders waits in line

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions

The Browns handed the reins to Dillon Gabriel for last weekend’s game in London, giving the third-round pick from Oregon his first NFL start. He finished with 190 passing yards and two touchdowns in the narrow 21-17 loss to Minnesota.

The efficiency of Gabriel allowed Cleveland to improve its offensive rhythm. He was 19 of 33, did not throw any interceptions and kept drives alive just long. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett praised the rookie after the game for keeping his composure and not forcing a throw under duress.

However, Kevin Stefanski wasn’t ready to make any long-term declarations.

"Probably premature to grade," Stefanski told reporters. "There were some good things, some rookie things to certainly clean up."

Behind Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders moved into the QB2 role on the depth chart. The former Colorado standout hasn’t played this regular season, but his promotion following Flacco’s trade gives him the clearest path yet to game action.

Bailey Zappe is the third option, while Deshaun Watson continues his recovery from Achilles surgery and isn’t close to returning.

