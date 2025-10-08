NFL insider claims Shedeur Sanders could start against Steelers after Joe Flacco's trade

The Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel to lead the offense. The veteran QB was benched by Gabriel in the Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. While the third-round rookie will continue to keep the Browns' QB mantle, many believe the Sanders isn't far from getting his first start either.In Wednesday's episode of &quot;ESPN Cleveland,&quot; Chris Oldach and Tony Rizzo discussed the Browns' quarterback situation following Flacco's trade. Oldach said it's a sad day, but Rizzo had a totally opposite reaction to the announcement.&quot;It's a glorious day coz you know who's one turned ankle away from playing Sunday baby,&quot; Rizz said. &quot;Shedeur time, everybody get ready.... This is all about Browns getting a look at Shedeur and I love it.&quot; Cleveland flipped Flacco and a sixth-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for a fifth-round pick after the former Super Bowl MVP led the team to a 1-3 start. On Sunday, he was the backup to rookie Gabriel as the Browns fell to a 1-4 record. His departure means Shedeur Sanders is set to replace him as Gabriel's backup.The Browns will be on the road this week to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. They are in desperate need of a win, as a few more wrong steps might knock them out of the postseason race. They have their backs against the wall, and fans can expect another shake-up in the QB room if things don't pan out with Gabriel.Shedeur Sanders reacts to Joe Flacco's tradeShedeur Sanders was the Browns' fourth-string option in the QB depth chart after getting drafted at No. 144 in the 2025 NFL Draft. He grabbed the QB3 spot after Kenny Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Flacco's departure means the rookie has inched even closer to his first snap in the NFL. Sanders talked about the Browns' latest move in an interview with Fox8news.&quot;He was definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;I feel like he helped me a lot. He helped me a lot with my time being here in Cleveland in his time being here in Cleveland. Everybody has their own destinies and they have their own plans they have in life, so I'm just happy for him.&quot;Sanders revealed that he saw Flacco in the facility after the news, and the veteran told him that it happened very quickly. It would be interesting to see when Kevin Stefanski puts the fifth-round pick on the pitch.