Browns insider reveals Shedeur Sanders stands a chance to steal starter role from Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns may have uncovered a late-round gem in rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While veteran names still dominate the top of the roster, some suggest that Sanders is earning a legitimate opportunity to make his case as more than a developmental arm.

Ad

In her Sunday edition of the “Hey, Mary Kay!” mailbag, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot highlighted the momentum Sanders is building.

"His excellent performance, albeit not with the starters yet, earned him some time with the ones in training camp, and he'll have fair a shot to see if he can win the starting job," Cabot said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now it's up to him to prove everyone wrong who passed on him. If he continues to progress at his current clip, he'll stay in the starting conversation deep into camp. It won't be easy, but he has a chance," Cabot said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

A fifth-round pick at No. 144, Sanders came into the league hailed by some as a potential first-round talent, but ultimately slid due to questions about his pro readiness.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders' processing speed catches up to physical tools

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

When Shedeur Sanders arrived in Cleveland, he had significant ground to cover in mastering the demands of a pro-style offense. Coming from Colorado’s system, Sanders had not been asked to process the same level of defensive complexity or operate in a heavily structured pre-snap environment. These are elements that coach Kevin Stefanski’s scheme prioritizes.

Ad

That learning curve initially kept Sanders behind veteran Joe Flacco, former first-rounder Kenny Pickett and rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. But in recent weeks, his improvement in pre-snap recognition and overall command has accelerated.

Cabot emphasized that the rookie’s early struggles were not due to organizational favoritism or lack of opportunity, but rather an honest reflection of his developmental stage.

"Sanders had a long way to go when he showed up here in terms of learning how to run a pro style offense (mostly pre-snap operations) and still does," Cabot said.

Ad

"It's why he's been the fourth-team quarterback. But he's coming up the learning curve quickly, and really came on strong in the last two weeks OTAs and minicamp."

On Monday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Shedeur Sanders’ confidence as a passer and his ability to test tight windows. According to Fowler, the Browns noticed his willingness to make aggressive throws, even against complex defensive alignments.

To ensure reps are fairly distributed, Cleveland’s coaching staff employed simultaneous 7-on-7 sessions this spring. This tactic is designed to give all four quarterbacks meaningful practice time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.