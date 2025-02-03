Browns insider reveals teams' clear verdict on Myles Garrett requesting trade

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly drawn a line in the sand regarding Myles Garrett's trade request. NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported a message from the Browns organization on Monday.

The source delivered the following statement about Garrett's future.

"We're not entertaining offers for him," the Browns insider said, via Jones' tweet.

Garrett's trade request came with a personal statement on Monday. The star defensive end explicitly requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

"My desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett wrote.

His frustration likely stems from the team's disappointing 2024 season. The Browns crashed to a 3-14 record, a dramatic fall from their previous playoff appearance. Garrett called it "probably a more disappointing season" than his rookie year's 0-16 campaign.

Myles Garrett's trade market value

Despite the Browns' resistance, NFL executives are assessing Garrett's potential trade value. An anonymous general manager told The Athletic that Garrett might fetch "probably a first-round pick plus additional assets."

Another executive told Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports they would "give up two first-round picks and more to land Garrett." The historical context suggests such a trade isn't unprecedented. The Chicago Bears previously traded Khalil Mack for two first-rounders, a third and a sixth-round pick.

Garrett accumulated 102.5 career sacks in eight seasons. His accolades include six Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro honors and the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry expressed confidence in Garrett's long-term future: "We want him to retire here." Berry gave this statement on Tuesday, just six days before the trade request. The team anticipates offering Garrett a third contract.

He has salary-cap hits of $19.7 million in 2025 and $20.4 million in 2026. A $5 million roster bonus is due on March 16, adding complexity to potential negotiations.

The defensive end's playoff experience remains limited. In eight seasons, he's played only three playoff games — a stark contrast to his achievements.

"I'm not trying to rebuild. I'm trying to win right now," Garrett wrote.

With the Browns facing uncertainty — including Deshaun Watson's injury challenges — Garrett's trade request becomes more significant.

