Browns insider Tony Risso reveals when Shedeur Sanders will start for Browns amid Dillon Gabriel's struggles

Cleveland Browns insider Tony Rizzo gave a timeline of when rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders could step into the starting lineup.

He said multiple team sources told him Sanders is expected to start the final four games of the regular season.

"I was told by two different sources yesterday at the stadium," Rizzo said on Monday, via "The Tony Rizzo Show."

"One said Shedeur will start the last four games of the season no matter what, unless the Browns win every game through the Titans week. Shedeur will play the Bears, Bills, Steelers and Bengals. They want to see what he's got. Another person said he could be in play earlier than that."

ESPN Cleveland @ESPNCleveland Two different sources told @TheRealTRizzo yesterday that the Browns WILL play Shedeur Sanders this season. When do you think he should start?

The Browns improved to 2-5 after a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 116 yards without a touchdown. Quinshon Judkins powered the offense with 84 rushing yards and three scores.

Second source indicates Shedeur Sanders could start sooner than planned

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel’s early-season performance has been uneven, reflected in his 30.8 QBR, which is 33rd among NFL starters. While Cleveland’s defense has held opponents to the fewest yards per game, the offense has struggled to generate rhythm through the air.

Shedeur Sanders started training camp as the team's fourth-string quarterback. He moved up the depth chart after Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Reports from Cleveland.com indicated that Sanders has spent additional time working with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on mechanics and play design. Defensive leader Myles Garrett said he often sees Sanders and Stefanski together before practices start.

National analysts have also weighed in. Skip Bayless suggested that Sanders could improve Cleveland’s passing game and bring the spark its offense needs.

“If Shedeur Sanders, with that Browns defense and the emergence of Judkins slashing and gashing, had started at QB from the start, as he should have, the Browns would be the Vanderbilt of the North,” Bayless tweeted on Sunday.

After Sunday’s win, Gabriel highlighted team progress instead of personal achievements. He recognized that working on red zone execution and third-down efficiency is still important.

