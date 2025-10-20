  • home icon
  "Falcons should trade for Shedeur Sanders": Michael Penix Jr. grilled by fans after awful performance in 20-10 loss vs. 49ers

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 20, 2025 04:01 GMT
Michael Penix Jr. grilled by fans after awful performance in 20-10 loss vs. 49ers
Fans are unhappy with quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s performance in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. He completed 21 of the 38 passes he attempted for 241 yards with just one passing touchdown to his name. This resulted in the Falcons suffering a 20-10 loss at the hands of Kyle Shanahan's team on Sunday.

After the game, fans on social media grilled Michael Penix Jr. for his lackluster showcase on the field. Some felt that the Falcons could decide to acquire rookie Shedeur Sanders from the Browns as his replacement or play backup Kirk Cousins.

"The falcons should trade for Shedeur," one fan said.

"Shedeur on the Falcons doesn't sound too crazy now huh," another fan commented.
"Get Michael Penix Jr. out of the fkn league. Put Kirk Cousins in," this fan wrote.
"Michael Penix is dog water and overrated !!!!!! #falcons. Put Kirk back in another fan said.
Others questioned the rookie quarterback's ability to lead the team's offense.

"Michael Penix is clueless and bad NFL QB. Dude is 25 years old with 0 pocket presence and no clue what he's doing down to down," one fan commented.
"Michael Penix has some bonkers terrible pocket presence," this and said.
Last year, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million. They also drafted Penix with the eighth overall pick in the draft. The four-time Pro Bowler was named as the team's QB1 and led them to an 8-9 record.

This offseason, the Falcons decided to name Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback while demoting Cousins as the backup option. So far in six games, the rookie has helped the team to a 3-3 record while tallying a total of 1,409 yards and five touchdowns passing, while rushing for 37 yards and a TD.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris opens up about Michael Penix Jr.'s injury scare

Near the end of the Falcons' 20-10 loss to the 49ers, Penix took several hits on his lower body. The broadcast later showed the quarterback walking into the medical tent, raising questions about a potential injury.

In the post-game press conference, head coach Raheem Morris stated that they can come to a conclusion about Micahel Penix Jr.'s injury status after proper evaluation.

"Obviously, we've got to let him go get evlauated," Morris said via PFT. "He gave me the thumbs up on the sideline when we were asking him, so he was OK to finish. We'll see where he is tomorrow."

The Falcons are next scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins on Oct.26 at 1:00 pm ET.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
