"The math isn’t easy": NFL insider breaks down Kirk Cousins trade issues apart from $27,500,000 salary cap hurdle

Atlanta Falcons’ estranged quarterback Kirk Cousins has been a subject of trade speculations over the past several weeks. The veteran became a second-string quarterback ahead of the 2025 season, coming behind second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini has analyzed Cousins’ situation at Atlanta, highlighting some of the issues surrounding the quarterback’s potential trade. Cousins’ $27.5 million salary base for the year and his no-trade clause are among the issues Russini highlighted. She wrote:

“Kirk Cousins, he is sitting in Atlanta right now as the backup quarterback, and because of his no-trade clause, it’s not as simple as just shipping him somewhere. He’d have to sign off, and that’s only going to happen if the situation is right. Even then, the math isn’t easy. Any team thinking about taking a swing would need cap room and budget space to absorb what’s left of his $27.5 million base salary for 2025. They’d have to give up a draft pick or two on top of that.”

Cousins was brought on to replace Penix in the Falcons’ blowout loss to Carolina last Sunday, sparking speculation about his role in the team. However, Falcons coach Raheem Morris was quick to correct the impression that Kirk Cousins might win his job back. He said:

“Kirk lost his job last year. We’re not even close to that with Mike. He had a bad day. We had a bad day. Mike is our quarterback. We got a lot of confidence in Mike. We’re moving forward with Mike. Mike’s the guy.”

Kirk Cousins’ Cincinnati Bengals’ link

Following Joe Burrow’s injury, the Bengals have been linked to several quarterbacks, including Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins. However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano has ruled out a potential trade for Cousins by the Bengals.

The NFL insider noted the Bengals don’t see the veteran as a marked improvement to Jake Browning, who has taken over in Burrow’s absence. He said:

“I also didn’t get the sense last week that this was something Cincinnati would consider. I’m not sure they see the 2025 version of Cousins as a marked improvement over Browning, given their familiarity with Browning.”

Cousins was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He was with the Redskins until his departure to Minnesota in 2018. He played for the Vikings until 2023 before signing his current deal with the Falcons.

