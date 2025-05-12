"Browns have low sports self-esteem" - Colin Cowherd clowns owner Jimmy Haslam for drafting Shedeur Sanders amid media attention

The Cleveland Browns have concluded their rookie minicamp, getting their first look at what could be an incredibly impactful draft class. The biggest draw of Cleveland's minicamp was undoubtedly rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who received positive attention throughout the weekend.

The Browns' front office elected to bring in two quarterbacks during the 2025 NFL draft, selecting Sanders in the fifth round after adding Dillon Gabriel on day two. After an eventful weekend for Sanders and Gabriel, FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd touched on Cleveland's decision to draft Sanders after the former Oregon Ducks signal-caller.

"The Browns have what I like to call 'low sports self-esteem," Cowherd said on Monday's episode of The Herd. "Jimmy Haslam, who's got some money, drafted Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, and (brought in) Deshaun Watson. Those were his calls."

Cowherd noted that Cleveland's coaching staff led the decision to bring in Gabriel, while owner Jimmy Haslam pushed for Sanders. He praised the team's roster construction, crediting head coach Kevin Stefanski and star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, but faulted Haslam for years of struggles.

Shedeur Sanders is not focused on "proving people wrong"

As expected, Shedeur Sanders caused immense excitement from Cleveland's fan base throughout the rookie minicamp. Sanders is expected to compete for the starting job alongside his rookie counterpart in Gabriel, along with veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

Sanders turned some heads with promising signs in minicamp, but is taking his development one day at a time. Over the weekend, the former Colorado signal-caller spoke with reporters and explained his reaction to critics.

"My job here isn't to prove people wrong," he told reporters. "It's to prove myself right."

He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity, along with support from the fans and the organization. Throughout the minicamp process, Sanders was composed and collected, flashing a mature demeanor to contrast questionable reports that were rumored to factor into his three-day slide in the NFL draft in April.

A combination of mental fortitude and on-field performance from Sanders injected the Browns' facility with plenty of excitement entering the team's offseason programs.

