Browns make massive $600,000,000 decision to move out of Cleveland for new stadium plan

The Cleveland Browns are advancing their ambitions for a relocation to Brook Park. Ohio’s state government has pledged a significant share of funding to help build a new enclosed stadium.

Governor Mike DeWine finalized the commitment on Tuesday by signing a sweeping budget bill that includes $600 million in public money, a major milestone for the project.

Rather than tapping sports-betting revenues, as DeWine initially proposed, lawmakers opted to draw the funds from Ohio’s unclaimed property reserve accounts and checks left dormant for years. This decision sparked debate over whether the state should divert such money into stadium construction.

Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, spent more than a year pressing officials to support the plan, which is projected to cost roughly $2.4 billion. Under current agreements, the Haslams would contribute half of that total.

According to Cleveland.com, they are planning a venue that can host NFL games, concerts and major events all year long, shielding spectators from Northeast Ohio’s unpredictable weather.

Haslams highlight fan experience in new Browns venue design

In an official statement after the legislation passed, the Haslams emphasized their focus on creating a modern entertainment hub while preserving the identity of Browns football.

"Our fans deserve a world-class facility," the Haslams said according to Clevelandbrowns.com.

"We are committed to building a state-of-the-art enclosed stadium that resonates with Cleveland, highlighting our loyal and passionate fans and the Dawg Pound, while also incorporating innovation, bold design and an immersive experience," Haslam added.

Plans call for a design that would seat more than 67,000 during football games, with capacity expanding for large gatherings. To accommodate nearby air traffic, engineers intend to sink the playing surface deep below ground level.

The new development also required changes to Ohio’s “Art Modell Law,” created to prevent teams from abandoning cities without local consent. Under the revised statute, teams can relocate within the state without triggering that restriction. The policy shift has drawn sharp criticism from Cleveland officials, who accuse the legislature of undermining the community’s stake in the franchise.

The concept of an enclosed field is intended to boost economic development and secure events like the Super Bowl. But it has also stirred nostalgia among fans who cherish Cleveland’s cold-weather football traditions. Sports radio host Matt Fontana voiced mixed feelings about leaving downtown for a climate-controlled environment.

If completed, the enclosed venue would be the first of its kind in the AFC North. It will contrast with outdoor stadiums in Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cincinnati.

