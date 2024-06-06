  • NFL
  • Browns' Nick Chubb speaks out on overcoming season-ending injury challenges: "I was down mentally"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 06, 2024 16:34 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke about his recovery after suffering a knee injury last season.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb recently opened up about the challenges he faced after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season. The injury occurred during the Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers last September and took a toll on the 28-year-old.

This was the second knee injury that Chubb has suffered, the first time was during his collegiate career at the University of Georgia. Chubb told reporters on Wednesday that knowing the steps to recovery affected his mental health. However, his Cleveland Browns teammates were there for him every step of the way which encouraged him during his rehabilitation.

“I’m getting better every day, taking it day by day, getting better," Chubb said. "The team did a great job of being there for me. I was down mentally for a while. When you get hurt it’s one thing. When you get hurt again and you already know what you have to go through, the entire process, surgery, rehab, it’s a non-stop battle every day.
"So my team did a great job of being there for me and I was around the building for them. They did a great job, made the playoffs, had a great run."
youtube-cover

Nick Chubb doesn't blame Minkah Fitzpatrick for his injury

Nick Chubb's injury occurred at the start of the second quarter of the Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns were down 7-3 but were making their way to the end zone when Nick Chubb had the ball and sustained a hit from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Brown also told reporters about Fitzpatrick approaching him on the field after the hit and telling him that it wasn't intentional. Chubb said that he doesn't blame Minkah Fitzpatrick, nor does he hold any ill will towards the safety.

"I don't think it was a dirty hit at all. I'm not blaming (Fitzpatrick). It's part of the game."

Nick Chubb doesn't currently have a timetable for his return to the field. At this point, he is just happy when he makes improvements every day and knows that will eventually lead him back to the field.

