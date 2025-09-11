Browns OC Tommy Rees weighs in on Quinshon Judkins' availability for Week 2 amid NFL's investigation

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said on Thursday that the team will spend the coming days gauging rookie running back Quinshon Judkins’ conditioning. This is to decide whether he can play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Judkins returned to practice for the first time since June minicamp after meeting with NFL officials in New York on Wednesday. The league is reviewing his July arrest in Florida on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Rees’ comments on X.

"OC Tommy Rees says the team will monitor RB Quinshon Judkins closely over the next couple of days to see if he's ready to face the Ravens on Sunday," Cabot tweeted.

Prosecutors announced on Aug. 14 that they would not pursue the case. However, under its conduct policy, the NFL can still issue a suspension regardless of the legal outcome.

Judkins signed a fully guaranteed four-year $11.4 million contract on Saturday, but was inactive in Cleveland’s 17-16 loss to Cincinnati.

Kevin Stefanski outlines a careful integration approach for returning Quinshon Judkins

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski emphasized a measured approach when asked about Quinshon Judkins’ return. He added that players absent for long stretches need to be eased back into competition.

"You just have to be smart about where they are and that's where this week we will take it day by day and see where he is before we make that determination," Stefanski said on Thursday, via The Chronicle-Telegram.

The Browns’ running game struggled without Judkins in Week 1, finishing with 49 rushing yards on 24 attempts. Fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson from Tennessee handled 20 touches and Jerome Ford added spot carries. However, neither found success against the Bengals’ front.

Cleveland drafted Judkins at No. 36 to be its feature back after he helped Ohio State to a national championship last season.

The franchise was granted a two-week roster exemption because Judkins missed training camp and preseason, allowing him to practice without forcing a roster cut. Stefanski said he is in strong physical condition from independent workouts, but the lack of team reps raises questions about how quickly he'll be game-ready.

