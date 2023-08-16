Deshaun Watson has seen pundits take more than a few shots at him over the past few years, but he physically took a shot after a play at practice this week. During joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, the quarterback had the ball slapped out of his hands after a play by Josh Sweat.

The move prompted a scuffle, although the real-feel 96 degree weather might have primed both sides for it, claimed insider Mary Cay Cabot. Offensive lineman Joel Bitonio spoke about the scuffle, calling out the Eagles but also calling on both sides to avoid fighting:

“You’re not supposed to do that... We’re going into this week trying to get better in practice and work and sometimes there are some cheap shots and things like that where you want to defend yourself... There were a couple shots today... But it was just a little heated second day. It always gets a little bit more fired up.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Training camp scuffle sets stage for showdown for Deshaun Watson's Browns

Deshaun Watson at Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Those bracing for a fight between Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns and Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles will be disappointed to learn that the first team will be sitting out the game. As such, there will be a decreased chance for a brawl in the game. However, with things already getting chippy, one cannot rule out the chances of any type of dust up.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has remained non-commital in revealing if fans will at least get to see Jalen Hurts. However, if Week 1 of the preseason has been any indication, coaches stopping short of committing the first-team have opted out of playing starters.

Still, fans of both teams will likely want to flip on the game as it will be one of only two contests taking place Thursday evening.

When do the Cleveland Browns play the Philadelphia Eagles?

Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens

The game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be available for local networks and will also be available on NFL Network and should be available on NFL+. That said, those local to the game will not be able to stream it and will need to check their listings.