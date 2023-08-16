NFL preseason 2023 Week 2: TV schedule, channel and time

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason will be the longest on this year's league calendar. It will include some fascinating matchups, with at least one game for five consecutive days.

All 32 teams will be in action in Week 2 of the preseason, which will begin on Thursday, Aug. 17 with the Cleveland Browns squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Non-stop football action will continue till Monday, Aug. 21 when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Washington Commanders to close out the Week 2 slate.

NFL preseason 2023: Full TV schedule for Week 2

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Here's a look at the full NFL preseason Week 2 schedule, along with the TV schedule and live stream details:

Thursday, Aug. 17

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network/stream on fuboTV

Friday, Aug. 18

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network/stream on fuboTV

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network/stream on fuboTV

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network/stream on fuboTV

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network/stream on fuboTV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network/stream on fuboTV

Sunday, Aug. 20

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m. ET on NFL Network/stream on fuboTV

Monday, Aug. 21

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/stream on fuboTV