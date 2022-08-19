Browns owner Jimmy Haslam bizarrely tries to deflect questions about QB's suspension 

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam noticeably deflected questions about Deshaun Watson's latest suspension.

The murky situation surrounding Watson's suspension finally came to a resolution on Thursday with the NFL and the NFPLA coming to an agreement.

In a statement, the league announced that the Cleveland Browns QB will be suspended for 11 games, nearly doubling his initial six-game suspension. Deshaun Watson was also handed a $5 million fine as part of the agreement.

The Cleveland Browns held a press conference in the wake of the suspension, with the franchise once again throwing its weight behind the quarterback.

Jimmy Haslam fielded questions at a press conference and fiercely backed his quarterback despite the barrage of sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him.

“I think in this country and hopefully in the world, people deserve second chances. I really think that.”

Before he could be asked another pressing question about the suspension, Haslam went on to add:

“And I struggle a little bit — is [Watson] never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself?"

Haslam's words did not go down well with NFL Twitter as fans blasted the Browns owner for his callous views.

Agave Blame @blame_two twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." https://t.co/cIeLtnzkGg “He’s just a kid”. He really getting white privilege style defenses. “He’s just a kid”. He really getting white privilege style defenses. 😭 twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

texanstoronews @texanstoronews Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." https://t.co/cIeLtnzkGg Man wtf?? Lol it really is football over morals over there twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… Man wtf?? Lol it really is football over morals over there twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

matt olson stan acct @ashleypriyanka Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." https://t.co/cIeLtnzkGg a sick couple thru & thru. she should be ashamed as a woman. smh. twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… a sick couple thru & thru. she should be ashamed as a woman. smh. twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

alyssa @lyssax_ Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." https://t.co/cIeLtnzkGg So because he’s 26 and a professional athlete, it’s okay he sexually assaulted over 20 women? Fuck you and fuck Deshaun Watson. This is abhorrent. twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… So because he’s 26 and a professional athlete, it’s okay he sexually assaulted over 20 women? Fuck you and fuck Deshaun Watson. This is abhorrent. twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

In a statement explaining the rationale behind bumping Deshaun Watson's suspension up to 11 games, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said:

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL. This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension."

Chet @ChetGresham Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." https://t.co/cIeLtnzkGg It's important to remember that this statement is all Haslam cares about and we knew that already. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… It's important to remember that this statement is all Haslam cares about and we knew that already. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Mr. Maryland @MaryIandGuy @NFL_DovKleiman Lmao “it’s important to remember that even though he has predatory history, he’s good at football which we have not been..” @NFL_DovKleiman Lmao “it’s important to remember that even though he has predatory history, he’s good at football which we have not been..”

Part-Time Shitposter @D_Money_20 @NFL_DovKleiman In other words..."We value his talent more than what he represents as a person and face of our franchise. We just care about winning and you have to remember he's still a young man who is very talented so who cares about all those accusations. We're more likely to win with him" @NFL_DovKleiman In other words..."We value his talent more than what he represents as a person and face of our franchise. We just care about winning and you have to remember he's still a young man who is very talented so who cares about all those accusations. We're more likely to win with him"

Deshaun Watson suspension: When will QB make his Browns debut?

The league also announced that Watson's $5 million fine will go into a fund in addition to $1 million donated by the NFL and the Cleveland Browns respectively. The fund will go towards supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to educating young people on healthy relationships, sexual misconduct, and related causes.

Shawn @RumboyzShawn @NFL_DovKleiman The sad part is there’s a woman right on the other side of Deshaun any morals the browns had is now gone @NFL_DovKleiman The sad part is there’s a woman right on the other side of Deshaun any morals the browns had is now gone

Jaiden 🔮 @jaidencarr_ twitter.com/bleacherreport… Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games and fined $5M, per multiple reports Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games and fined $5M, per multiple reports https://t.co/4U2G7QY8Hb fraudulent organization, bro assaulted how many women? why is he playing this season at all fraudulent organization, bro assaulted how many women? why is he playing this season at all 💀 twitter.com/bleacherreport…

Deshaun Watson's previous suspension required him to get all of his massage therapy appointments with club-licensed therapists. As part of the terms of his 11-game suspension, however, Watson must undergo an evaluation by behavioral experts, followed by a treatment program.

Deshaun Watson is eligible to return to the Browns' facility on October 10. While he will miss the first 11 games of the regular season, he will be eligible for reinstatement on November 28. He will then be available for selection in Week 12 to face his old team, the Houston Texans, in Texas.

