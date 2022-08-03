"We will continue to support him" - Browns owners delivers definitive statement regarding Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finally learned his fate. A six-game suspension was handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson, so the Browns will be without their star quarterback for only a small portion of the season.

As expected, the news received mixed reviews, with some saying that it was not long enough while others thought six games was about right.

The Browns owners, Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement following the ruling and made it a point to say that they will be supporting Watson.

"Throughout this process, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the newly created and agreed upon process for the NFLPA and the NFL to defer to the objective Judge Sue L. Robinson to comprehensively review all in formation and make a fair decision.

"We respect Judge Robinson's decision and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process.

"We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him."

What does Deshaun Watson's suspension mean for the Cleveland Browns' season?

In football terms, a six-game suspension is probably the best thing the Browns could have hoped for. With Watson missing just six games, Cleveland still have hopes of a playoff berth in 2022.

It will now be up to Jacoby Brissett, Josh Rosen, or Joshua Dobbs to keep the franchise afloat until the star quarterback returns.

The Browns open their season with a clash against the Panthers, followed by games against the Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers, and the Patriots before their superstar quarterback is eligible to return.

It will likely take the 26-year-old some time to get adjusted to the game as he has not played a competitive snap for the best part of two years. But when he gets his feet underneath him, the Browns are going to be serious players in the Super Bowl race.

Ideally, if the Browns quarterback room can perhaps go 3-3 during the former Clemson star's absence, then that will set them up nicely for a potentially deep playoff run with Watson under center.

