Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spotted at Deshaun Watson’s wedding with SI Swimsuit supermodel Jilly Anais

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a lavish party last week on a yacht in Miami to celebrate his marriage to model Jilly Anais. It featured extravagant details, custom-designed clothing and jewelry worth millions of dollars.

Jimmy Haslam, a co-owner of the Browns, was an intriguing addition to the guest list, which also included some current and former NFL players.

Sports reporter Grant Puskar shared images on social media showing Haslam greeting Watson during the festivities. Other NFL figures, including Jerry Jeudy, DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Dobbs, were also seen at the gathering.

Earlier this year, Anais announced their engagement.

Jimmy Haslam opens up on Deshaun Watson trade being looked as organizational failure

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The appearance came just months after Jimmy Haslam acknowledged publicly that the franchise’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson had fallen far short of expectations.

Speaking at league meetings in March, Haslam described the 2022 trade as an organizational “swing and miss." The Browns committed three first-round picks and a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract to a single player.

"We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun," Haslam told reporters. "We thought we had the quarterback; we didn't. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole. [The trade] was an entire organization decision, and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable."

Since moving to Cleveland, Watson has struggled to stay healthy and perform at the level of a Pro Bowl player. A lengthy suspension resulting from claims of sexual misconduct and multiple injuries that have prevented him from making 20 appearances in three seasons has marred his time with the team.

His season ended early last year due to an Achilles tear. He needed another surgery after re-injuring the tendon during his recovery this winter.

Watson remains a long shot to play in the upcoming season. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot suggested he may resume practicing in the fall. But the team is prepared to move forward with an extended quarterback competition featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

