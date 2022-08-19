Create

"A sick couple through & through, she should be ashamed as a woman" - Jimmy and Dee Haslam's bizarre defense of Deshaun Watson earns ire of NFL fans

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are in hot water over their reaction to Deshaun Watson's suspension
Kritagya Kothari
Kritagya Kothari
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 19, 2022 02:06 AM IST

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on the Deshaun Watson matter and settled upon an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for the quarterback. He has also been sentenced to undergo mandatory evaluation and follow a treatment program.

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam attended a press conference after the quarterback's suspension was finalized. When asked by reporters regarding his thoughts on the situation, he stated:

“I think in this country and hopefully in the world, people deserve second chances. I really think that.”

He further defended the organization's decision to trade for Watson regardless of his actions.

“And I struggle a little bit — is he (Watson) never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself?"

He added:

"But we strongly believe — strongly believe — people deserve a second chance. We believe Deshaun Watson deserves a second chance.”

However, the statement that caught the most attention was this one, from Haslam:

"It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years-old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback."

These statements, especially the one referring to his age and his abilities as a quarterback, left fans outraged on Twitter. Here are some of the top reactions on the social media platform:

a sick couple thru & thru. she should be ashamed as a woman. smh. twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…
@NFL_DovKleiman So he can do whatever he wants since he’s a young talented QB?? That’s the statement u make?? No wonder the browns have been a dumpster fire for 40 years
@NFL_DovKleiman Oh right. If you’re only 26 you can sexually assault 24 women. Honest mistake I guess
@NFL_DovKleiman Embarrassing for a owner to say that to the female fans me and Watson both the same age 26 or 30 doesn’t excuse that behavior he is young but he’ also knows better ! What kind of message is that sending to people who look up to Watson your a great Athlete so it’s okay only 26😒😡
If there's anyone who knows about escaping serious convictions with minimal damage, it's Jimmy Haslam. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…
dee haslam be trying to put out these fires but jimmy be out here vomiting gasoline
The Haslam’s are clowns. This is embarrassing for the Browns. I feel for their fans.
Jimmy Haslam pled ignorance on a multi-millionaire dollar scheme that defrauded multiple trucking companies. You think he cares about Deshaun Watson off the field?
Didn't think I could be angrier and listening to the Haslams newser is proving me wrong. Just heard Dee Haslam smear the women who sued Watson, effectively labeling them as sex workers.
Disgraceful press conference by Deshaun Watson and the Haslam's but hey here's a million dollars for the kids because we have empathy for the women. Okie doke

Watson will be eligible to return in Week 13 when the Browns go up against his former team, the Houston Texans. He is also scheduled to miss Cleveland's upcoming preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

However, the problems they are likely to face on-field have been compounded by the damage the team's reputation is suffering off it.

Deshaun Watson maintains innocence despite issuing 'apology' to those involved in sexual misconduct saga

Deshaun Watson continues to claim that he did nothing wrong

The Cleveland Browns released a statement on Deshaun Watson's behalf after the extended suspension was announced. It showcased him issuing an apology to those affected during the saga. Here is the statement:

Deshaun Watson statement: https://t.co/n54aGsYRiy

However, the 26-year-old has actively denied the sexual assault allegations made against him from the beginning. He spoke to reporters after the statement was released and clarified that he still maintains his innocence and felt compelled to apologize only because "there were a lot of people triggered."

"Yeah, I'm moving, I'm moving on with my career and my life. And I'll continue to stand on my innocence just because, you know, settlement and things like that happen doesn't mean that a person is as guilty for anything.
"I feel like person has the opportunity to stand on his innocence and prove that. And we prove that on the legal side. And we just got to continue to push forward as an individual and as a person. "

Watson is set to miss the team's second preseason game and backup Jacoby Brissett is set to play.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

