"A sick couple through & through, she should be ashamed as a woman" - Jimmy and Dee Haslam's bizarre defense of Deshaun Watson earns ire of NFL fans

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on the Deshaun Watson matter and settled upon an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for the quarterback. He has also been sentenced to undergo mandatory evaluation and follow a treatment program.
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam attended a press conference after the quarterback's suspension was finalized. When asked by reporters regarding his thoughts on the situation, he stated:
“I think in this country and hopefully in the world, people deserve second chances. I really think that.”
He further defended the organization's decision to trade for Watson regardless of his actions.
“And I struggle a little bit — is he (Watson) never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself?"
He added:
"But we strongly believe — strongly believe — people deserve a second chance. We believe Deshaun Watson deserves a second chance.”
However, the statement that caught the most attention was this one, from Haslam:
"It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years-old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback."
These statements, especially the one referring to his age and his abilities as a quarterback, left fans outraged on Twitter. Here are some of the top reactions on the social media platform:
Watson will be eligible to return in Week 13 when the Browns go up against his former team, the Houston Texans. He is also scheduled to miss Cleveland's upcoming preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
However, the problems they are likely to face on-field have been compounded by the damage the team's reputation is suffering off it.
Deshaun Watson maintains innocence despite issuing 'apology' to those involved in sexual misconduct saga
The Cleveland Browns released a statement on Deshaun Watson's behalf after the extended suspension was announced. It showcased him issuing an apology to those affected during the saga. Here is the statement:
However, the 26-year-old has actively denied the sexual assault allegations made against him from the beginning. He spoke to reporters after the statement was released and clarified that he still maintains his innocence and felt compelled to apologize only because "there were a lot of people triggered."
"Yeah, I'm moving, I'm moving on with my career and my life. And I'll continue to stand on my innocence just because, you know, settlement and things like that happen doesn't mean that a person is as guilty for anything.
"I feel like person has the opportunity to stand on his innocence and prove that. And we prove that on the legal side. And we just got to continue to push forward as an individual and as a person. "
Watson is set to miss the team's second preseason game and backup Jacoby Brissett is set to play.