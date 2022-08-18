"Deshaun Watson will always be a dirty rapist and nothing will ever change that" - Fans angered by Browns QB's 11-game ban for sexually assaulting 24 women

It's now more than 16 months since the NFL's investigation began into Deshaun Watson's 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. It seems that the saga is finally over. The NFL and the player's camp have reached a settlement rather than waiting for the outcome of the league's appeal.

Watson has been given a 11-game suspension along with a $5 million fine. He has also been assigned mandatory counseling as part of the deal. The agreement overrules Judge Sue Robinson's earlier suspension of six games, issued on August 1st.

The decision has left fans furious on social media. They believe it is far too lenient considering the gravity of his accusations. Here are some of the reactions:

Along with the lack of a season-long suspension, the contextually insignificant size of the fine is eye-catching. The $5 million fine is 2.1% of Watson's entire $230 million guaranteed contract. This has left fans debating whether it is truly sufficient punishment.

There will doubtless be a great deal of discussion regarding this suspension. The public will make their views heard and analysts will have plenty to say. But it appears that this is the end of the saga and it will be an 11 game ban for the quarterback.

Deshaun Watson suspension: When will the QB make his debut for the Browns?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Watson will miss the first eleven games of the 2022 season due to his suspension. He will be eligible to play in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

The Cleveland Browns have already indicated that they intend to play backup Jacoby Brissett in Watson's absence. However, rumors around the league suggest that they may trade for wantaway 49er Jimmy Garoppolo.

Cleveland has a team full of stars on both sides of the ball. They include Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper. The lack of Deshaun Watson will undoubtedly be impactful. Whether the Browns can win enough games to stay relevant in 2022 is another topic of discussion.

Watson will have to be ready to go come Week 13. He will have to show more than his paltry one completion from five attempts in the Browns' first preseason matchup.

It will be interesting to see who lines up under center for Cleveland in Week 1 next month.

