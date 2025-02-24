Browns pass on Shedeur Sanders to find Myles Garrett’s replacement according to PFF's latest NFL mock draft

The Cleveland Browns might pass on a quarterback at this year’s draft and look to resolve a bigger issue with their No. 2 pick, in the draft, per Pro Football Focus. Earlier this year, defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade from Cleveland, and his potential departure would leave a massive void on their defensive line.

Ad

According to PFF, the Browns could elect to go with Abdul Carter when they are on the clock with the #2 pick in April rather than quarterback Shedeur Sanders. PFF presumes that given Garrett’s value as a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the Browns could get a second first-round pick in the 2025 draft when they trade him.

If that happens that could give Cleveland an opportunity to add an offensive piece to their squad, and in the latest mock draft, PFF predicts that they might pick Matthew Golden, a wide receiver out of Texas with the #29 selection.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That 29th pick currently belongs to the Washington Commanders, who are looking to add some defensive pieces to complement a team that just made it to the NFC Championship Game last season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Outside of Garrett, the Browns were rather thin at the defensive end spot in 2024. The 2023 DPOY registered 14 sacks for a second consecutive season. The Browns' Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah each had three. Za'Darius Smith had five sacks for the Browns last season before he was traded to the Detroit Lions in November.

Ad

Abdul Carter’s scouting report as he gears up for NFL Draft

Having the second overall pick means that the Browns will have plenty of top prospects to choose from. NFLDraftBuzz.com notes that Abdul Carter has an electric first step, is incredibly athletic, and has an exceptional bend.

The Penn State product has tremendous closing bursts, can run down plays with ease, and is not short on competitive toughness. His length and athleticism allow him to get plenty of hurries on opposing quarterbacks.

Ad

Teams may have concerns about his arrest last year following a confrontation with a tow-truck driver, though that appears to be a one-off. Experts say that he’s still developing into a complete pass rusher and that seems normal, given that he’s yet to feature in the NFL.

In 2024, Carter was a unanimous All-American and the Big-Ten Defensive Player of the Year with 12 sacks, 43 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles, all career-highs for him in college.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.