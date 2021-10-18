Browns QB Baker Mayfield has dislocated shoulder, plans to play Thursday

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns hosted the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but couldn't keep up with Kyler Murray's offense and lost 37-14.

It's one thing to lose the game by that margin, but it's another thing to watch Baker Mayfield leave the stadium with his left arm in a sling. Mayfield had been playing with a torn labrum in his left non-throwing arm at the start of the season. He was provided with a protective harness to help prevent dislocation. However, Baker Mayfield still dislocated his arm after a very awkward landing from a hit from JJ Watt.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Fumble by Baker Mayfield and he's hurt. Down on the ground kicking one leg before doctors arrive. Teammates taking a knee around him. Fumble by Baker Mayfield and he's hurt. Down on the ground kicking one leg before doctors arrive. Teammates taking a knee around him.

Baker Mayfield was seen in the post-game press conference in a sling and was asked about the injury.

"I mean, it dislocated again and then slipped out again on a non-contact play, so just got to figure out a way to get better," Mayfield said to the media about the injury.

theffrobot 🤖 @theffrobot #injuries #espn Baker Mayfield, QB (Questionable): Mayfield's left arm was in a sling after Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Cardinals, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports. He injured his left shoulder during the game but was able to keep playing. #nfl Baker Mayfield, QB (Questionable): Mayfield's left arm was in a sling after Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Cardinals, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports. He injured his left shoulder during the game but was able to keep playing. #nfl #injuries #espn

Mayfield also said that he "absolutely" plans to play come Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. He mentioned that he has an MRI scheduled for Monday and that tonight's injury was likely far worse than the first one. Baker Mayfield could end up as a game-time decision with the possibility of being ruled out.

Other injuries in Browns squad besides Baker Mayfield

Kareem Hunt also suffered a calf injury and had to be carted off, meaning the Browns could be without Mayfield, Hunt and Nick Chubb for Thursday. Casey Keenum, who made three pass attempts against Arizona, could fill in at quarterback. Rookie Demetric Felton will likely get a featured role with Hunt and Chubb both out and D'Ernest Johnson helping to carry the load. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game with a shoulder injury but did make a return. Cleveland only have four healthy wide receivers on the depth chart and cannot afford another injury; it's bad enough they played without both starting tackles.

Baker Mayfield's status should be updated tomorrow or on Tuesday based on his MRI results, which should allow for waiver moves for fantasy football users to tweak their rosters if they have Mayfield. We will keep you updated on any further developments around Mayfield's status for Thursday and for fantasy football.

