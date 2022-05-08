×
Create
Notifications

Colin Cowherd reveals the one reason Browns QB Baker Mayfield might still have a future in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns combative quarterback Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns combative quarterback Baker Mayfield
derekschndr2
derekschndr2
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 08, 2022 08:54 PM IST
News

Baker Mayfield is still sitting in Cleveland waiting to see what his NFL future holds, if anything at all. The continued talk this offseason continues to surround the opinionated quarterback and whether or not the Cleveland Browns will trade him. Not only that, but where could Mayfield be used?

#OneMore (okay, two more) with the world’s best spotter. @DrinkBODYARMOR hydrating the grind https://t.co/talel2tzRa

Colin Cowherd, host of the Fox Sports show The Herd with Colin Cowherd, recently addressed the subject again. This time, he talked about the quarterback's combative personality and compared him to other players who’ve displayed similar issues but had more chances to play:

"Baker's got a couple of things working against him. He's got a combative personality but you know what, Jay Cutler got a bunch of chances, so did he."

He went on to say:

"I mean, combative personalities, I mean, Aaron Rodgers, he just got the highest contract, he can be combative. Kyler Murray's gonna get a good contract, combative personality, and he's kind of expensive, not terribly expensive, but 80 million is kind of expensive. Baker's not that expensive, and he's not that combative, that you wouldn't give him another chance."

Cowherd went on to say that the San Francisco 49ers would make sense as a landing spot for Mayfield. With uncertainty surrounding Trey Lance and his readiness for the NFL paired with the team’s desire to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, you can see where they could use a talented quarterback like former first-overall-pick. At least until Lance is ready to start.

Baker Mayfield at the Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield at the Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield may not have enough talent to garner interest among NFL teams.

Cowherd made some great points. There has been a history of combative personalities in the NFL. These players signed with other teams when their characters became too big for the team they were on. Odell Beckham Jr. is a perfect example of this. Antonio Brown is another.

The @Mark_Sanchez @USC_FB story that gave @ColinCowherd goosebumps..."I was trying to channel all the greatness that's been in that stadium... It's the best place in the world." https://t.co/ye0JkmpU0Q

But NFL teams may not see him on the same level as those players. Sure, he's got talent and a team wouldn’t have to pay a ton of money to attain him, but he’s not among the top tier quarterbacks in the league.

The quarterback had a down year last season in large part due to playing with an injury. The quarterback arguably deserves another chance after bringing the Browns out of the basement, where they’d dwelled for so long.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Browns may hang on to him as insurance with Deshaun Watson’s off the field issues. Whether or not he plays is a different matter.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Baker Mayfield play for the Browns this season?

Yes

No

Edited by John Maxwell

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी