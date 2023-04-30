Deshaun Watson marked his return to the NFL last season with the Cleveland Browns. Prior to playing for the Browns, Watson missed nearly two years of football due to his issues with the Houston Texans and also due to his off-field troubles.

As expected, the new Browns quarterback looked rusty upon his return to the NFL as the franchise once again missed the playoffs. Watson faced continuous criticism for his performances last season, and some even think he will never rediscover his form back.

However, the former Texans quarterback is not worried about his critics, as he is confident about his ability to become an elite quarterback again. Here's what Watson said in a Twitter space as per PFT:

"You can’t define my career off of six games, That’s how it be when kind of things don’t go your way and you know people have their own opinions."

"But like I said, I’m gonna keep a smile on my face." He said, "I'm gonna keep showing love, and none of that stuff is gonna break me, man. I am who I am and people know who I am.”

The Cleveland Browns traded away plenty of assets to get Deshaun Watson out of Houston, and also offered him a record-breaking deal to make sure that he plays for the franchise in the years to come.

The quarterback is fully bought in and is adamant that he will bring success to Cleveland. Watson is already preparing for next season, and we could see him get back to his best pretty soon.

Deshaun Watson has a tough challenge ahead for next season

Deshaun Watson: Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

The race to win the AFC North is wide open next season as all four teams have a shot at dominating the division. The Baltimore Ravens were able to keep hold of Lamar Jackson, and that was a huge boost for them.

The Cincinnati Bengals are among the best teams in the NFL, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will also be better next season as they had a terrific draft.

As a result, Deshaun Watson and the Browns will be required to be at their best to win the tough AFC North. Last season, Watson had a passer rating of 79.1 with 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in six games. These numbers don't justify his talent, and he will likely improve on these numbers next season.

