Lamar Jackson has finally signed a new contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The former NFL MVP has agreed to a five-year deal worth $260 million and is now the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Jackson was able to get a new deal without having an agent, which was quite an astonishing achievement. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy praised Ravens quarterback's for getting the deal done. Here's what McCoy said on Speak:

"I got to give a big shout-out to Action Jackson's mother, Mama Jackson. I want to say congratulations to you also. You're in a male-dominated sport as an agent, and she did her thing. Everybody kept saying, oh, he needs a real agen, he needs this, he needs that, no, he don't."

"He trusted his mom. he trusted his ability, his talent, and he got a deal done. So all those people out there to say he needs a real agent, he got a real agent and a real agent got the job done. So, Mama Jackson, congratulations to you also."

"I'm so happy, not just for the Ravens, but for Lamar Jackson, he's been away and he's been doing all the things as a professional, as a good guy... So, now he got a deal. I'm so happy for Lamar Jackson and for the franchise because without Lamar Jackson, they cannot win, they've proven it."

Throughout the offseason, Jackson was criticized for not having an agent, but his mother was able to get the job done, and he has now surpassed Jalen Hurts to become the highest-paid player in the history of the league.

The Baltimore Ravens know that they are better off with Jackson than without him, which is why they gave him such a massive contract extension despite his injury woes.

The Ravens are actively helping Lamar Jackson

Prior to extending Jackson's contract, the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. The move laid the foundation for Jackson's decision to stay, and the franchise is doing everything possible to aid their quarterback.

They are expected to get more help for Jackson via the 2023 NFL Draft, and this Ravens team has the potential to win the Super Bowl next season. It will be interesting to see if the former NFL MVP will be able to stay healthy and repay the franchise for what they pay him.

