Browns QB Jameis Winston shares candid take on Taylor Swift's impact on NFL

Cleveland Brown quarterback Jameis Winston, who will be a free agent this offseason, has found himself amid a possible media career. Winston's personality and unforgettable quotes that have been caught on camera led to FOX Sports hiring him for the 2025 Super Bowl media coverage.

As part of his media role, he sat down for an interview with Caleb Pressley for "Sundae Convo" on Feb. 1. Pressley asked Winston for his opinion on the buzz around Taylor Swift in the NFL. Winston praised Travis Kelce for their relationship and was happy for them, calling the tight end "the man."

"I think it's pretty cool that Travis Kelce can get Taylor Swift — he's the man!" Winston said. " ... That's what she does — sell out NFL stadiums."

Pressley added that he didn't like Swift because she was a "girly girl." He then asked the QB if he would rather see one of his teammates with someone more manly. He looked bewildered by the question and responded by bluntly saying "No."

"No, I would not want to see that," Winston said. "Huh? I mean, I guess to each his own."

While Pressley's main goal in the interview was to deliver jokes, Winston tried to keep a stoic look but was unable to keep from laughing. It's safe to say Swift and Kelce's relationship has support from Winston.

Jameis Winston sent heartfelt Valentine's message to his 'forever Valentine'

Jameis Winston has struggled at times in his career as a QB in the NFL. However, he has become well-known for the way he uses his words, on and off the field.

It should be no surprise that Winston's Valentine's Day tribute to his wife, Breion, was no different. On Friday, the QB shared a recent photo of the couple at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans.

He expressed his love for Breion, saying that their love "ages like fine wine" and that he is looking forward to forever with her.

"Breion you are my forever Valentine! Breezi our love ages like fine wine! Babi Boo I will love you until the end of time! Happy Valentine’s day!" Winston captioned.

Winston, a former first-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will become a free agent in March.

