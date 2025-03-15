Browns QB rumors heat up after Shedeur Sanders' latest social media shoutout to Cleveland infielder

Talks are heating up around 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner Shedeur Sanders, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders is widely viewed as a top-five pick in April's draft and has emerged as an option for quarterback-needy teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

With New York setting their sights on Aaron Rodgers, Sanders has seemingly set his sights on the Browns, who pick No. 2 overall in the draft. Rumors are heating up around the Sanders-Cleveland pairing after he shared a friendly social media interaction with Cleveland Guardians' No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 MLB draft, Travis Bazzana, on Friday.

The interaction started when Sanders reposted a video of Bazzana to his Instagram story. Reciprocating Sanders' shout-out, Bazzana reposted Sanders' infamous watch celebration on his Instagram story.

The Cleveland infielder and potential Browns quarterback created a buzz on social media, with many believing Cleveland could select Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick. The Browns are keeping their options open at quarterback, looking to find the best option as the lead signal-caller in 2025.

Browns meet with Russell Wilson amid Shedeur Sanders rumors

Days after making a trade to bring in a quarterback to compete for the starting job, Cleveland met with free agent and former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson suited up in 11 games for Pittsburgh a season ago, earning his 10th Pro Bowl bid.

Despite a lengthy meeting, Cleveland has yet to extend a contract offer to Wilson, coming off a trade for Kenny Pickett. The front office shipped backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the former first-round signal-caller.

Pickett appeared in five games for the Eagles last season after Pittsburgh moved him following two seasons. In 25 games in Pittsburgh, Pickett completed 62.6% of his passes for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Entering his fourth year in the NFL, Pickett will be suiting up for his third team. He will likely have an opportunity to battle for the starting job, depending on who else Cleveland adds to a depleted quarterback room.

