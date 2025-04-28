Browns QB Shedeur Sanders shows he's locked in after star-studded afterparty, heading straight to gym

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders shared a photo from the gym on Instagram stories on Sunday, showing that he’s focused after celebrating his NFL Draft selection.
Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, 144th overall, after a notable fall from early projections as a first-round pick.
Sanders hosted a celebration at Hyde & Seek in Dallas on Saturday night. He was joined by his family - siblings Deiondra and Deion Jr., and musical guests like Kodak Black, Yung Miami, and TrapBoyFreddy.
His rumored girlfriend, dancehall singer Shenseea, was also present, via Page Six. The party featured champagne service, a DJ playing popular tracks and an illuminated sign marking his draft round. Sanders also received Louis Vuitton briefcases filled with cash in recognition of his achievement, per sources.
Despite projections placing him higher, the 23-year-old saw his draft stock fall due to reported concerns about his game and approach during the pre-draft process. The Browns, though, had shown strong interest, sending a group of coaches, executives and ownership to meet with Sanders and Travis Hunter (who was drafted by the Jaguars) ahead of their pro day.
Shedeur Sanders joins a Browns quarterback room that has seen major changes. Cleveland had previously selected Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel earlier in the draft and added veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this offseason. Coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday last week that there will be competition at quarterback.
With Deshaun Watson expected to miss a significant portion of the 2025 season due to a re-torn Achilles, Sanders enters a complex situation. The Browns’ decision to trade up with Seattle to secure the quarterback goes to show their intent to reshape the position.
Jax Ulbrich apologizes for prank call on Shedeur Sanders
During the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders was prank-called twice while waiting to be picked.
On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax Ulbrich, admitted he was behind one of the calls. He posted an apology on Instagram, calling his actions childish and saying he was sorry for taking away from Sanders’ big moment.
The Falcons said that Jax found Sanders’ phone number on an open iPad at his parents’ house. They added that Jeff Ulbrich didn't know about the prank until later, via Fox News.
The team apologized to the Sanders family and is working with the NFL, which opened an investigation. However, as Adam Schefter confirmed, the Falcons won’t be taking any action against their defensive coordinator.
Sanders later told ESPN reporters that the prank didn't bother him. He called the act childish but said that he doesn't focus on negativity.
