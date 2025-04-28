"Johnny Manziel 2.0," "This is why no one wanted him"- NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' star-studded draft afterparty

Shedeur Sanders endured a long wait to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL draft. The ex-Colorado quarterback was projected to go as a top-three pick. Unfortunately, Coach Prime's son was passed on by teams in the first four rounds.

Eventually, the Cleveland Browns utilized their 144th overall pick to acquire the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner. He was the second quarterback drafted by the Browns after Dillon Gabriel.

To celebrate his draft, Shedeur Sanders threw a lavish party with other celebrities and stars in attendance. NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a snippet from the party where we see the quarterback flex $100k in cash at Hyde & Seek Lounge in Dallas, Texas.

NFL fans reacted to Shedeur Sanders' after-draft party. Safe to say, they were pretty critical of the quarterback's antics.

"This has Johnny Manziel 2.0 written all over it," one fan commented.

"This is why nobody wanted to draft him," another fan said.

"And people wonder why teams ain't want him," this fan stated.

"He doesn't care about football he cares about status. This is why he fell so hard in the draft," another fan said.

"Perhaps this is why he dropped so low. NFL GMs want a guy who is a football junkie not a celebrity," this fan commented.

"Smh he got caught up in that life already. Not gonna take the NFL seriously," one fan said.

According to Page Six, Shedeur's draft party was attended by members of his family as well. It included his older siblings, Deiondra and Deion Sanders Jr.

Which celebrities attended Shedeur Sanders' draft party in Dallas?

A plethora of stars from the music industry were in attendance to celebrate the quarterback getting drafted by the Browns. This included rap stars Kodak Black, Loe Shimmy, and Sheneesa. The event was co-hosted by Hollywood DJ Bay Bay, who played several of Shedeur's songs during the party.

A clip of Shedeur Sanders with Loe Shimmy went viral on social media. Both of them interacted with each other before Shimmy decided to take the stage and sing a few songs alongside the quarterback.

The Colorado quarterback also performed his viral song 'Perfect Timing'. His dad, Coach Prime, decided to forego attending the party and let his son enjoy the glitz and glamour before his journey in the league.

