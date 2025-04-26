Brian Daboll makes feelings clear on reports of Shedeur Sanders' poor interview with Giants amid taking draft stock

The New York Giants did select a quarterback during Round 1 of the NFL Draft, but contrary to expectations over the past two months, it was not Shedeur Sanders. The franchise moved up to select Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, their second pick on the first night.

Ad

Sanders' free fall has been the biggest storyline of the NFL Draft. The Colorado quarterback was expected to become a first-round pick, but he remains available in Round 4. Reasons for such a fall have been discussed, and for the past few weeks, many rumors pointed to unimpressive meetings with the prospect.

ESPN's Todd McShay recently reported that the meeting between Giants head coach Brin

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've read a couple of people's Shedeur is in play at #3'. Shedeur is not in play at 3! Shedeur is not in play with the New York Giants, as far as I'm told. Shedeur didn't have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit. An install package came in, and the preparation wasn't there for it. Got called out on it, didn't like that. Brian didn't appreciate him not liking it."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daboll was asked about McShay's report during Friday's press conference. He denied that the meeting with Sanders wasn't productive, stating that all visits were 'good':

Expand Tweet

Ad

New York moving up to select Dart was the first surprising news of the class regarding the quarterback group. However, nobody expected the Colorado quarterback to remain available entering the final day.

When is Day 3 of the NFL Draft?

It happens on Saturday, with Rounds 4 to 7 happening over the day. The event will start at noon ET, with teams having three minutes for each pick when they're on the clock.

Ad

The Tennessee Titans will be on the clock to start the fourth round. They're unlikely to select Sanders after using the first overall pick on Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Apart from Dart, the Giants have also drafted Abdul Carter, from Penn State, with the third overall pick. Darius Alexander, a defensive tackle from Toledo, joined the franchise with the first pick of the third round on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.