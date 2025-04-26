Brian Daboll makes feelings clear on reports of Shedeur Sanders' poor interview with Giants amid taking draft stock

The New York Giants did select a quarterback during Round 1 of the NFL Draft, but contrary to expectations over the past two months, it was not Shedeur Sanders. The franchise moved up to select Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, their second pick on the first night.
Sanders' free fall has been the biggest storyline of the NFL Draft. The Colorado quarterback was expected to become a first-round pick, but he remains available in Round 4. Reasons for such a fall have been discussed, and for the past few weeks, many rumors pointed to unimpressive meetings with the prospect.
ESPN's Todd McShay recently reported that the meeting between Giants head coach Brin
"I've read a couple of people's Shedeur is in play at #3'. Shedeur is not in play at 3! Shedeur is not in play with the New York Giants, as far as I'm told. Shedeur didn't have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit. An install package came in, and the preparation wasn't there for it. Got called out on it, didn't like that. Brian didn't appreciate him not liking it."
Daboll was asked about McShay's report during Friday's press conference. He denied that the meeting with Sanders wasn't productive, stating that all visits were 'good':
New York moving up to select Dart was the first surprising news of the class regarding the quarterback group. However, nobody expected the Colorado quarterback to remain available entering the final day.
When is Day 3 of the NFL Draft?
It happens on Saturday, with Rounds 4 to 7 happening over the day. The event will start at noon ET, with teams having three minutes for each pick when they're on the clock.
The Tennessee Titans will be on the clock to start the fourth round. They're unlikely to select Sanders after using the first overall pick on Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Apart from Dart, the Giants have also drafted Abdul Carter, from Penn State, with the third overall pick. Darius Alexander, a defensive tackle from Toledo, joined the franchise with the first pick of the third round on Friday.
