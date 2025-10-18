Browns star Myles Garrett makes his feelings known after being sackless heading into Week 7

The Cleveland Brown's Myles Garrett was being hailed two seasons ago as the best defensive player in the NFL, terrorizing quarterbacks and offensive linemen with his monstrous pass-rushing and sacking abilities. But now, he has been largely invisible on the field, having been held sackless in six games in 2025 so far.That has led to criticism of him and his apparent regression, something that he said he &quot;didn't concern myself with&quot; on Friday:“Stuff like that doesn’t really cross my radar. At the end of the day, [the] offense’s sole game plan, for the most part, is how to stop [number] 95, and we have to do something to change that.”He also discussed how the offense's inability to get the ball downfield, let alone score, has been affecting the defense:&quot;It’s only gotten worse with time. I mean, without the threat of us putting up a lot of points, they have no fear of running the score up or punting. It’s like, we can punt, we’ll get the ball back, eventually we’ll wear them down and we’ll start to score eventually. And in their heads, it’s like, ‘We don’t have to do much.’&quot;Garrett also expressed faith in the Browns' offensive rookies - quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and tight end Harold Fannin:“One thing that does make me hopeful is the guys who are over there and especially the young guys who are hungry and ready to go and want to make plays and who are urgent. That makes me hopeful.”Myles Garrett reacts Joe Flacco's performance in win vs. SteelersSpeaking of offense, a former teammate of Myles Garrett's finally got a win with his new cohorts on Thursday.Former Browns quarterback Joe Flacco led the Cincinnati Bengals to a 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 31 of 47 attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns. It was his first victory since being traded across Ohio earlier this month.Garrett was, however, less than impressed:“Joe looked like Joe. It makes me see that whatever offense we’re committed to running to produce wins doesn’t see Joe as the most productive. Maybe his style doesn’t fit how we want to run it.”The Browns next face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 PM ET on CBS.