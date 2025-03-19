Browns TE David Njoku links up with Cam Ward ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Cleveland Browns' David Njoku and potential top quarterback prospect Cam Ward were seen together at what seems to be a training complex.

Njoku, the veteran Browns TE, has played for the team since 2017 and is a central offensive threat. On the other hand, Ward was part of last year's top-four Heisman Trophy finalists and is the consensus pick to be a top selection in this year's draft.

Njoku posted the exchange on Wednesday on his Instagram story, tagging Ward. In the short video, Ward entered what appears to be a training facility.

Njoku called out to him, then Ward said, "Cleveland, Cleveland," jokingly as he headed toward Njoku, who reacted with "talk to me nicely" with a laugh.

David Njoku's IG story

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft due to their 3-14 year. Projected starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be out for the upcoming season after a bump in the recovery from his Achilles injury.

Cam Ward has high praises for the Browns

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Cam Ward previously expressed positive feelings about the Cleveland Browns during NFL Combine interviews earlier this month:

"It went real good being able to meet with the GM, finally meet the quarterback coach in person, the OC as well," Ward said at the NFL Combine on March 1.

He also praised Cleveland's offensive system and personnel:

"They do an unbelievable job on offense getting people open," Ward added. "They've got an unbelievable offensive line. Jerry Jeudy's one of the best receivers in the league, so if I'm hoping to go there, I know it'll work out good."

Ward's draft stock has risen steadily throughout the pre-draft process. ESPN insider Adam Schefter made a bold prediction about Ward's draft position on Friday:

"Zero chance, zero chance that Cam Ward is gonna make it to the (New York) Giants at 3," Schefter said. "Just not gonna happen. So, I expect Cam Ward will be the No. 1 pick in the draft, whether that's Tennessee (Titans) or Cleveland or the New York Giants making that pick."

The QB's collegiate journey began at Incarnate Word, where he won the Jerry Rice Award as the most outstanding freshman at the FCS level. After throwing for over 4,600 yards and 47 touchdowns as a sophomore, Ward transferred to Washington State for two seasons before landing at Miami.

At Miami, Ward solidified his draft status by throwing for 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns and completing 67.2 percent of his passes. His performance helped him pull ahead of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as the top quarterback prospect in many draft evaluations.

