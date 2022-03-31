"I cussed them all out, including him" - Bruce Arians breaks silence on rumored rift with Tom Brady

With news of Bruce Arians retiring to take a job in the front office with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many wondered whether or not Tom Brady had anything to do with his now-former head coach leaving the sidelines.

Arians, aware of how the general public may perceive the timing of the event, has come out to address the issue once and for all by saying the following, according to NFL insider Peter King of NBC Sports:

"No. No. Tom was very in favor of what I was doing. I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field."

We asked him.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles picked to replace him. Staff being told the news at this hour.



Despite the statement, several still believe that the timing of the now-former head coach retiring just 17 days after Brady returned is not a coincidence.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will now take over as head coach of the Buccaneers, and Bruce Arians will now be a Senior Football Consultant in the front office. Bowles has previous experience as head coach of the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018.

He also served as interim head coach in 2011 with the Miami Dolphins. Bowles has been credited with stopping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in the 31-9 win against them in Super Bowl LV.

Todd Bowles is revered throughout the league for his defensive acumen and his ability to relate to his players in a way that many coaches aren't able to.

His stoic demeanor greatly compliments Tom Brady's fiery on-field temperament, as he often galvanizes his teammates by yelling when needed.

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win without Bruce Arians as head coach?

For the Buccaneers, Todd Bowles brings a level head, calm demeanor, and years of football experience to the position.

There is also a high level of familiarity since he has been on the staff since 2019 when Arians hired him upon arriving at the team himself.

The team is largely intact from last season after re-signing receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million extension and starting running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million contract extension.

Despite losing guards Ali Marpet (retirement) and Alex Cappa (signed with the Cincinnati Bengals), the team traded for New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason to help protect Tom Brady.

It also doesn't hurt that Mason will play next to Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs.

With Brady at the helm and Arians just a whistle away if needed for any advice, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Bowles lead the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus.

