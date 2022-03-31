Tom Brady reveals Bruce Arians' huge role in recruiting him at Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady disclosed how Bruce Arians got him to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an Instagram post, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback spoke on how the now-retired Tampa Bay head coach got him to play for the Buccaneers back in March 2020:

"Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style," "I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things, we discussed came true. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I'm so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I'm forever grateful."

Brady also spoke about the head coach's impact on the NFL and his work in the league.

“Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.”

The 44-year-old ended his statement by congratulating Arians and highlighting his impact on the community in Tampa Bay:

"I’m so happy you will spend the much-deserved time with your loving and supportive family that has given so much to our communities. Congratulations on an amazing coaching career but more importantly, how you positively impacted me and everyone else in the game of football.”

Arians announced retirement as an NFL head coach, and Tampa Bay promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to succeed him.

Bruce Arians and his NFL coaching career

Arians being doused with Gatorade after Bucs' win in Super Bowl LV

Arians started his NFL career coaching running backs for the Kansas City Chiefs for three years (1989-1992). After spending a year as a tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints (1996), he coached the quarterbacks for the Indianapolis Colts from 1998 to 2000.

He was also the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2001-2003), Pittsburgh Steelers (2007-2011), and the Colts (2012). He was the interim head coach for Indianapolis in the 2012 season as head coach Chuck Pagano was battling cancer. The Colts went 9-3 in 12 games under him in the 2012 season.

The Arizona Cardinals hired Arians to be their head coach in 2013, winning 10 or more games in his first three seasons with them. Overall, he had a record of 49-30-1 in six seasons with Arizona.

In January 2019, Tampa Bay hired him to be the 12th head coach in franchise history.

While with the Buccaneers, he led them to the playoffs in two of his three seasons with the team. In 2020, he became the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl at 68 years and 123 days old when Tampa Bay defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 at their home stadium.

Terrika @SheKnowsSports Low key, Bruce Arians is the kind of ally needed an NFL front office. He supports the culture and he with the shits. And unlike most Black HC’s who have to start from nothing, Todd Bowles has a stacked roster and a team that can win. I like this a lot. #NFL Low key, Bruce Arians is the kind of ally needed an NFL front office. He supports the culture and he with the shits. And unlike most Black HC’s who have to start from nothing, Todd Bowles has a stacked roster and a team that can win. I like this a lot. #NFL

Arians went 31-18 as the Buccaneers' head coach. The 69-year-old will head to the team's front office as a senior football consultant after over 30 years in the NFL.

