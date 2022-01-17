WATCH: Bruce Arians smacks Buccaneers player in helmet during Eagles game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians came up with an unorthodox act during his team's wildcard game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 69-year-old coach charged onto the field and hit one of his own players on the helmet.

Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams was the player who was hit and it appeared that Arians was trying to stop Adams from getting a penalty against him. The video suggested that he was pulling the leg of an opposing Eagles player.

Watch the incident below:

Bruce Arians is NOT happy Bruce Arians is NOT happy 😳https://t.co/H5Goxcee7S

It is rare to see a head coach act in such a way that perhaps could have been handled differently, but it is not a good look for the Buccaneers head coach. After the hit to the helmet, Arians was then seen yelling at Adams as he was clearly trying to get his player away from the situation, but the way he hit Adams on the head is something not often seen.

Arians incident overshadows Buccaneers win

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took care of business to advance to the next round of the playoffs. On the back of some great plays by the home side, they raced out to a 31-0 lead at the start of the fourth quarter before the Eagles scored 15 points to make it somewhat closer.

Despite the Buccaneers advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs, the incident involving Arians has overshadowed the win. Given how events unfolded with Antonio Brown against the Jets, in which the Buccaneers head coach threw the receiver out of the game, the events on Sunday make for interesting viewing.

Miller @mmmmillah Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios https://t.co/RGhSYpyrOu

Brown stated that he could not go back into the game because of his injured ankle and that led to the star receiver being released from the team. Brown's agent also accused the Buccaneers' head coach of degrading treatment of the receiver, making the head coach's latest antics against the Eagles rather interesting.

Sean Burstyn @seanburstyn The Bucs did this because they know that Coach Arians’ on-the-field termination of AB was degrading, inhumane, abusive, and unlawful. So they tried covering it up using their latest dirty trick: “Surprise attack” medical care that they reasonably planned for AB to receive. 6/8 The Bucs did this because they know that Coach Arians’ on-the-field termination of AB was degrading, inhumane, abusive, and unlawful. So they tried covering it up using their latest dirty trick: “Surprise attack” medical care that they reasonably planned for AB to receive. 6/8

The headlines should be about the Buccaneers win over the Eagles in which they did at a canter, but instead, talk about the head coach's behavior dominates. He was clearly upset at what Adams was attempting to do, but hitting another player on the helmet is surely a no-go area.

The Buccaneers advanced to the divisional round of the postseason but it is their head coach and his actions that are in the headlines.

