Bruce Arians praises "ball boy" Brady, Rob Parker calls it nepotism

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady brought his eldest son John "Jack" Edward to practice this week and gave him a summer job, putting him on ballboy duties.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared images of Jack running around the practice field on his social media with the caption reading, "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously, just like his dad."

Tom Brady's son Jack joined the #Buccaneers as a ball boy. pic.twitter.com/yf3zrCCdmd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 17, 2021

Speaking of Jack's presence at practice, Brady said:

"The more I get to do with (Jack), the better it is. He thinks it’s fun, but it’s way better for me having him out here. It’s really, really cool."

Bruce Arians impressed with the Buccaneers' latest recruit

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was certainly impressed by Jack's first day at work. Speaking after the team's joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, the veteran coach said that Jack did "a heck of a job." When asked if the younger Brady was a chip off the old block, Arians responded, "No doubt."

The veteran head coach believes in inculcating an inclusive culture and has organized family days in the past and encouraged players, coaches and staff to bring their families to practice.

Arians was unable to continue the tradition last year due to the pandemic but is hoping to resume it this year, despite NFL guidelines limiting the number of people present during practice. Speaking of the tradition, the head coach said:

“We have Jack here. I would love to have all the teenage sons. It’s such a great bonding experience.”

Rob Parker accuses Tom Brady of nepotism

Noted Tom Brady critic Rob Parker ripped the quarterback in an article on Deadspin, accusing him of nepotism. He wrote:

"Tom Brady’s son getting a job as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ball boy is what’s wrong with the NFL. Nepotism runs wild. It’s the main reason so many Black people can’t get jobs when their playing careers are over in the league. Laugh, if you want."

Parker argued that white head coaches hire their sons to be coaches in the NFL despite lacking the credentials, a privilege not available to young African-American coaches.

He cited the example of Todd Haley, who was hired as a ballboy by his father Dick Haley, a former NFL player and director of player personnel for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.

Todd Haley did not play football in high school or college but was hired as a scouting assistant for the Jets by his father in 1995. He was promoted to wide receivers coach and has since worked with six different franchises in roles ranging from offensive coordinator to head coach. Parker believes Haley is a product of nepotism and would not have made it into the NFL without his father.

Parker's long history of going after Brady

Rob Parker's name is synonymous with his prediction of Brady's demise as an elite quarterback.

Pats win Super Bowl? No way, no how. Brady will never make it back to SB. In last 9 playoff games (not counting Denver game) 14 TDs, 12 INTs — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) September 4, 2014

He predicted back in 2014 that Brady would never reach another Super Bowl, but the quarterback has since played in five and won four. Over the past seven years, Parker has said on multiple occasions that Brady will suffer a dip, but at 44, Brady is playing as well as ever.

But that hasn't and will likely not stop Parker from attacking Brady.

