"I really don't think it's a story" - Angry Bruce Arians dismisses Antonio Brown's vaccine status

Antonio Brown and his fake vaccination card story continue to dominate the media landscape. His personal chef broke the story in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times and alleged that Brown's girlfriend Cydney Moreau offered money to obtain the fake cards.

It has all been a weird series of events and on Thursday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he didn't think Brown's vaccination card was fake.

Arians said, via ESPN staff writer Jenna Laine:

"We did our due diligence, the league will do theirs. The statement says everything. I really don't think it's a story and it has nothing to do with the Giants game."

Ruiz wanted a debt paid by Brown

The reason why this story has come to light is because Ruiz, who was Brown's former live-in chef, wanted the Tampa Bay receiver to clear his debt to him, which stood at $10,000.

There are alleged text messages from Moreau to Ruiz sent on July 2 that read Can you get the COVID cards?”, Moreau said, Ruiz replied, “I can try.”

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau reportedly replied.

What is now worth noting is that Antonio Brown is not mentioned in these text messages, but everyone around the league knows him as AB. The JNJ is in reference to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Speaking to ESPN on Friday, Ruiz then spoke about how he did not get the fake card for Brown as first it was against NFL policy but second, also a federal crime, but said that Brown got one from another player who he did not name. Ruiz said:

"He got them from another player who was selling them. That player came over to the house multiple times. He had to get another copy of Cyd's vaccine card because they got her birthday wrong on the first one."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Buccaneers now have released this statement regarding the ⁦ @NFLSTROUD ⁩ report alleging that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccination card: Buccaneers now have released this statement regarding the ⁦@NFLSTROUD⁩ report alleging that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccination card: https://t.co/mPpuNyvYiQ

Moreau and Brown's attorney Sean Burstyn have both denied the incident but there is no smoke without fire and Ruiz stated that eventually the truth will come out if the league does a deeper investigation. Ruiz said:

"I'm gonna sit on it for a little while. The truth will eventually come out. If this does become a bigger and deeper investigation to follow the NFL -- just to get into legal terms -- this will all come to light."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Make of all of this what you will, but it appears that Ruiz is confident that all will be revealed in due time and it is unclear if Brown will face any punishment from the NFL or other legal issues if it is found that he did have a fake vaccination card.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar