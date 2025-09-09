  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Brutal development”: NFL fans react to George Kittle’s latest injury update revealing missed time for 49ers TE

“Brutal development”: NFL fans react to George Kittle’s latest injury update revealing missed time for 49ers TE

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 09, 2025 19:35 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
George Kittle’s latest injury update - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco 49ers won their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday but it came at a cost as tight end George Kittle sustained a hamstring injury during the first half.

Ad

An update from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday has sent 49ers fans spiralling as Kittle is expected to be placed on the injured reserve and is slated to miss San Francisco's next four games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NFL fans reacted to the massive blow to the 49ers at the start of the season on social media.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Brutal development."
Ad
"At this point the 49ers should just bubble wrap Kittle every offseason. Great player, but you can’t build an offense around someone who’s always on IR."
Ad
"49ers in shambles… CMC will be there soon."
Ad
"Tough blow for the 49ers, Kittle’s a game-changer. Speedy recovery!"
Ad
"49ers medical room staying busier than their offense every season it’s the same script, star down when it matters."
Ad
"Honestly, the 49ers rushing George Kittle back so soon after previous injuries might have caused this. At some point, you have to ask if the team values short-term wins over the player’s long-term health."
Ad

As per the latest update on George Little's hamstring injury, he will miss the games against the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed George Little's injury layoff

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan had talked about George Little's injury on Monday, confirming the tight end will be out for at least four weeks.

"When they tell me a few weeks, it's always a possibility," Shanahan said. "In order to do that, it's got to be a four-week injury."
Ad

While Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges are the likely choices in Little's absence Shanahan could use fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who participated in tight end meetings during training camp and preseason.

Brayden Willis is on the practice squad as well and is an option if Shanahan decides to bring him up. Meanwhile, the 49ers are also waiving Jake Moody after he missed a 27-yard field goal attempt and had a 36-yard attempt blocked on Sunday.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications