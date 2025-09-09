“Brutal development”: NFL fans react to George Kittle’s latest injury update revealing missed time for 49ers TE

The San Francisco 49ers won their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday but it came at a cost as tight end George Kittle sustained a hamstring injury during the first half.An update from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday has sent 49ers fans spiralling as Kittle is expected to be placed on the injured reserve and is slated to miss San Francisco's next four games.NFL fans reacted to the massive blow to the 49ers at the start of the season on social media.&quot;Brutal development.&quot;SQUIDDY {,} @SquiddyNFTLINKbrutal development&quot;At this point the 49ers should just bubble wrap Kittle every offseason. Great player, but you can’t build an offense around someone who’s always on IR.&quot;The Thinker.Bera @_thelearner_LINKAt this point the 49ers should just bubble wrap Kittle every offseason. Great player, but you can’t build an offense around someone who’s always on IR.&quot;49ers in shambles… CMC will be there soon.&quot;Gatsby @ZachGatsbyLINK49ers in shambles… CMC will be there soon&quot;Tough blow for the 49ers, Kittle’s a game-changer. Speedy recovery!&quot;ℜ𝔢𝔭𝔩𝔶𝔇𝔢𝔪𝔬𝔫 @JoaquinMQ7LINKTough blow for the 49ers, Kittle’s a game-changer. Speedy recovery!&quot;49ers medical room staying busier than their offense every season it’s the same script, star down when it matters.&quot;Daniel Anaye @daniel_ana26LINK49ers medical room staying busier than their offense every season it’s the same script, star down when it matters.&quot;Honestly, the 49ers rushing George Kittle back so soon after previous injuries might have caused this. At some point, you have to ask if the team values short-term wins over the player’s long-term health.&quot;SOUNZ 史上最伟大的 @Sounz0_0LINKHonestly, the 49ers rushing George Kittle back so soon after previous injuries might have caused this. At some point, you have to ask if the team values short-term wins over the player’s long-term health.As per the latest update on George Little's hamstring injury, he will miss the games against the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams.49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed George Little's injury layoffNiners coach Kyle Shanahan had talked about George Little's injury on Monday, confirming the tight end will be out for at least four weeks.&quot;When they tell me a few weeks, it's always a possibility,&quot; Shanahan said. &quot;In order to do that, it's got to be a four-week injury.&quot;While Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges are the likely choices in Little's absence Shanahan could use fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who participated in tight end meetings during training camp and preseason.Brayden Willis is on the practice squad as well and is an option if Shanahan decides to bring him up. Meanwhile, the 49ers are also waiving Jake Moody after he missed a 27-yard field goal attempt and had a 36-yard attempt blocked on Sunday.