Bryan Braman's close pal reveals major reason why Eagles icon initially hid cancer diagnosis from daughters and ex

On Thursday, Bryan Braman lost his life to cancer, and his death was mourned by not just NFL fans but also his former teammate JJ Watt. Last week, the late NFL linebacker's ex-girlfriend, Cheyenne Fisher, opened up about her daughters' reaction to their father's death.On Monday, PEOPLE released an exclusive interview with Braman's close friend Bill Jones, who shared some details about the Philadelphia Eagles icon's battle with cancer. According to Jones, Braman initially kept the news of his cancer diagnosis to himself. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“He didn't want to let his kids or his ex know about it,&quot; Jones said. &quot;He thought at first that he could beat the cancer without everybody helping him. And he just didn't know how aggressive this was. And unfortunately, he had so much pride that he didn't want them knowing.&quot;Jones further revealed that Braman's insurance didn't cover his bills for cancer treatment, and that was why he launched a GoFundMe campaign for the late NFL star. The donations helped with his daily expenses, noting that his income from the NFL was tied up in some investments, which took time to cash out.Further, Jones discussed his friendship with Braman and his impression of the late NFL star. Praising the Eagles' icon, Jones said:“He just always lifted everybody up. He's always been that way. He would look past people's issues and see into their heart, and he was always just so giving to everybody.”Bryan Braman's ex-GF, Cheyenne Fisher, opened up about their daughters' reaction to the ex-NFL icon's deathBryan Braman previously dated Cheyenne Fisher, with whom he shared two daughters. The couple co-parented an eight- and an 11-year-old daughter together. In another interview with PEOPLE on Friday, Fisher opened up about her daughters' reaction to Braman's demise.“Our girls understand that he is in a better place and without pain, so they are at peace,&quot; Fisher said. &quot;In their loss, they have gained an amazing guardian angel.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryan Braman was last active in 2017, when he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and won Super Bowl LII.