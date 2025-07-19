Bryan Braman's ex-GF Cheyenne Fisher reveals their young daughters' reaction to Eagles icon's death

Retired NFL linebacker Bryan Braman died on Thursday at the age of 38. He battled a rare form of cancer, which was diagnosed in February. The ex-Philadelphia Eagle went through a special treatment in Seattle, which was 12 weeks long.Braman’s death was heartbreaking for his family and ex-girlfriend, Cheyenne Fisher, with whom he shared two daughters with, an 11-year-old and an eight-year-old.PEOPLE released an exclusive interview with Fisher on Friday, where she talked about her daughters’ reaction to their father’s death.“Our girls understand that he is in a better place and without pain, so they are at peace,” Fisher said. “In their loss, they have gained an amazing guardian angel.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe late linebacker was close to his daughters. According to Daily Mail, Braman's daughters, and winning the Super Bowl in 2018, were two of the top three greatest accomplishments of his life.Braman entered the NFL as an undrafted linebacker in 2011; however, he was signed by the Houston Texans. He stayed with the team until 2013 before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2014 on a two-year contract worth $3.15 million.Braman played for the Eagles until the 2016 season and left the franchise to play for the New Orleans Saints in 2017. But 10 days into his signing, he was placed on injured reserve. Four months later, the Eagles re-signed him, and he became a 2018 Super Bowl Champion.Bryan Braman's agent Sean Stellato grew emotional while reacting to LB’s deathFollowing Bryan Braman's death, his agent, Sean Stellato, was interviewed by PEOPLE on Thursday and shared his emotional statement about losing the linebacker to cancer. Stellato expressed how Braman has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends and the football community.&quot;I would say, (he was) a warrior in every sense, on the field and in life,&quot; Stellato said. &quot;He faced every battle with unshakable grit and heart. And his passing really leaves a void, not only in the football community, but in the spirit of really every underdog who ever had to fight to play this game of football.&quot;Apart from Stellato, Braman also received an emotional tribute from JJ Watt. Braman and Watt were teammates during the linebacker’s stint with the Texans from 2011 to 2013.