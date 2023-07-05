Last season, the Miami Dolphins had a turnaround under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel: they reached the postseason for the first time since 2016. But during their playoff push, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the league's passer rating leader, suffered a concussion that ultimately sidelined him for their last three games, including their Wild Card matchup against the divisional rival Buffalo Bills.

And why is that? According to Michael Vick, it is because Tagovailoa lacks the size and frame to brush off pass rushers, He told Tyreek Hill on It Needed to be Said:

“I just think he’s got to bulk up a little bit. Get a little bit bigger. Get stronger. As you grow into your man body, that’s what needs to happen. Ain’t nothing wrong with picking up another 10 pounds, 15 pounds. . . . Don’t get hit. Don’t get knocked around.”

Online fans expressed a similar sentiment, even warning potential Carolina Panthers savior Bryce Young to act accordingly:

"If he’s saying Tua needs to gain weight , Bryce Young is gonna die"

How is Tua Tagovailoa planning to minimize his injury risk?

In the middle of this April, Tua Tagovailoa revealed to ESPN that he almost considered retiring from football because of his recent concussion issues, before deciding to continue playing for the sake of his future family:

"I considered it for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations. But it would be really hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son."

He continued:

"I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching, that he's watching his dad. It's my health, it's my body, and I feel like this is what's best for me and my family."

To minimize his chances at getting injured and prolong his career, Tagovailoa enrolled in jiu-jitsu, a martial art that predominantly occurs on the ground, allowing him to learn how to fall to the ground (e.g. on a sack) with minimal damage. He recounted the experience of studying the martial art, which included watching past film of him getting sacked:

"So looking at the film, I was able to watch that with my jiu-jitsu coach, and we were able to kind of relive the scenario in how I got tackled, how I fell.

"And it wasn't just one particular game. It was multiple ways that I got taken down and how I could have prevented that."

McDaniel also weighed in on Tagovailoa's lessons:

"It kind of looks like bullying. Like it's just a guy being attacked and going to the ground. And then how to transfer energy to disperse it and not have a central impact focus. It's something that makes you think, 'Hey, why haven't we detailed this before?'"

