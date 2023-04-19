Tua Tagovailoa spent months away from the spotlight after his 2022 season ended with another concussion. Although football is a violent sport, Tagovailoa suffered multiple head injuries that not only could derail his career but create problems in his life after football.

The quarterback has been cleared to play by independent doctors. However, in the last two decades, the long-term effects of multiple head injuries have been studied and the danger of NFL concussions has become higher.

Tua appeared on record on Wednesday and said that he considered retirement after what transpired during the 2022 season. NFL fans did not hold back, urging the Miami Dolphins quarterback to preserve his life and retire for the good of his family.

Why did Tua Tagovailoa miss the 2022 playoffs?

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was out for the final two games of last season and the playoffs due to multiple concussions, the final being against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. Skyler Thompson started for Miami during the playoffs.

Although multiple concussions are a scary sight for any NFL player, it seems that Tagovailoa's career should progress without any concerns in the near future. He's expected to be back for the Dolphins in 2023. The team has even picked his fifth-year option, meaning that Miami trusts him in the long term.

During the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix, Arizona, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about his quarterback's health. His answer was as clear as daylight:

“All the best things that you can possibly hear, his is not something that, for a lot of people, it happened and then you’re all of a sudden thinking about it as the OTAs start again. This is something that our training staff and Tua have been attacking every day. He’s in a great spot."

McDaniel continued:

"I’m really encouraged by the work that he’s doing for preventative injuries with his core and his neck training, his jiu-jitsu stuff has been outstanding. Doing all the things that we can control to best position us. He’s in a great place because of that.”

Tagovailoa suffered three concussions during the 2022 season, although the NFL listed two as official.

