Bryce Young gets labeled as ‘bust’ by NFL fans after another poor performance in rookie season 

NFL fans seem to have lost their patience with Bryce Young after the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft failed yet again to lead the Panthers to a win. This was especially galling today as they were playing against a Bears team that had a 2-7 record coming into this game. Chicago's defense has not been bad this season but they were playing with their backup quarterback in Tyson Bagent and only put up 16 points. This was a game that Carolina fans would have expected to win.

Instead, Bryce Young's struggles continued. Their offense did not score a single offensive touchdown. Their 13 points came through a punt return and three field goals. Despite all the problems that the Panthers have, this was a particularly bad performance from their quarterback.

He completed 21 of his 38 passes for a measly 55.3 percent completio rate. He had just 185 passing yards with no touchdowns. He ended up with a 68.4 passer rating. That was enough for many fans to call for his head.

Bryce Young called a 'bust' as the Panthers lose 13-16 to the Bears

In the era of social media, people are quick to judge. Peyton Manning, who threw 28 interceptions in his rookie year that still stands as a record, would have been labeled a bust in this age. Bryce Young clearly had a bad game but fans went further than that and called him a bust. Here are some samples from X, formerly known as Twitter.

Big decisions lie ahead for the Carolina Panthers

Carolina are now 1-8 and falling fast. They are in a direct competition with the Arizona Cardinals as to who will end up with the first overall pick in the draft next year. If the Panthers do, it will be an ignominy given they also went with the top pick this year, selecting Bryce Young.

On the brighter side, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who most recently went with back-to-back first picks in consecutive years qualified for the playoffs last year and are looking good to do so again this season. The question that must be asked is whether the Carolina Panthers have their own Trevor Lawrence.

If the franchise believes that the answer to the above query is yes, they need to build around Bryce Young and give him the tools in next year's draft. But if they listen to the fans who have already labeled him a bust, then they need to make a serious decision whether they will go with someone like Caleb Williams to start all over again.