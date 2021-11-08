Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy shows off all that he has gotten in return for handing over Tom Brady's 600th TD ball 

Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy got himself a nice haul for giving the 600th TD ball back to Tom Brady. The ball was valued by some authorities at around half a million dollars. Kennedy was given two customized Brady jerseys: one for him and another for his friend. He also received a Brady autographed helmet with an autographed Mike Evans jersey and cleats. The fan obtained two season tickets for the entirety of this season and the subsequent season, along with a grand exclusive for the Bucs team store.

Thanks to Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski, Kennedy is acquiring tens of thousands of dollars worth in cryptocurrency. Kennedy explained that money was never an option. He stated that he never would have auctioned or sold the historical ball. Kennedy explained that had he stayed in possession of the ball, he would have held on to it.

"That ball wasn't going to leave my house”

He also said it could have been a nice memento for his office. Kennedy speaks as though he has no second thoughts about returning the ball. As long as Kennedy is fine with his decision, that is the biggest takeaway.

How Byron Kennedy Got The Ball

In Week 7, Tom Brady went into the contest versus the Chicago Bears with 598 touchdowns, which was an NFL record. He was two touchdown passes away from being the first NFL player to toss 600 TD passes. Brady’s first touchdown throw was to WR Chris Godwin. Brady put himself in position to hit the magical total as the Bucs took advantage of a Bears fumble towards the conclusion of the first quarter.

Brady dropped back on a pass and hit WR Mike Evans for the 600th TD pass. Evans appears to have not been aware that this was touchdown number 600. Evans took to the back of the end zone and gave the ball to Kennedy, who was donning his number 13 jersey in the crowd. Kennedy got himself a hall of fame return on a ball that is worthy of the hall of fame in Canton, Ohio.

