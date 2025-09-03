“Bubble wrap my goat”: NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson’s injury update ahead of Vikings vs. Bears Week 1 game

Justin Jefferson is expected to play a critical role for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2025 NFL season. However, on Tuesday, reports claimed that the Vikings might need to take a cautious approach with the wideout since his hamstring issue could lead to long-term concerns.When fans caught a glimpse of Jefferson's injury update ahead of the Vikings' Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, they shared some interesting reactions.&quot;Bubble wrap my goat,&quot; one tweeted.Drac ☔️ @angeldra33oLINK@vikingzfanpage @BenGoessling @KFAN1003 Bubble wrap my goat&quot;Good thing we upgraded to run the ball,&quot; another added.&quot;Not me drafting him first overall in fantasy now he’s gonna get injured great,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Cut his pay, I bet that hamstring will heal in a hurry,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Hmm. This is not good. Opening it up for a full NFL game then taking it easy for a week between them doesn't bode well for his future,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Pretty expected. If he gets injured it’s wraps,&quot; a user tweeted.Jefferson reportedly injured his hamstring in the Vikings' second practice of training camp. He was out for 25 days before returning to practice.Previously, Jefferson injured his hamstring during the 2023 season. He missed seven games due to the injury.Justin Jefferson expected to be a full go for Vikings' Week 1 clash vs. BearsNFL: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson - Source: ImagnAmid the concern around Justin Jefferson's hamstring, the Vikings are expected to start him against the Bears on Monday night. The wideout is expected to be a full go.The Vikings took Jefferson with the No. 22 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He has racked up 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns across 495 receptions in 77 games.Jefferson is a two-time Pro Bowler. He was also named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.It will be interesting to see how the Vikings use Jefferson through the 2025 season amid some concerns around his hamstring.