  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Bubble wrap my goat”: NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson’s injury update ahead of Vikings vs. Bears Week 1 game

“Bubble wrap my goat”: NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson’s injury update ahead of Vikings vs. Bears Week 1 game

By Arnold
Modified Sep 03, 2025 13:44 GMT
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson’s injury update ahead of Vikings vs. Bears Week 1 game - Source: Imagn

Justin Jefferson is expected to play a critical role for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2025 NFL season. However, on Tuesday, reports claimed that the Vikings might need to take a cautious approach with the wideout since his hamstring issue could lead to long-term concerns.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans caught a glimpse of Jefferson's injury update ahead of the Vikings' Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, they shared some interesting reactions.

"Bubble wrap my goat," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Good thing we upgraded to run the ball," another added.
"Not me drafting him first overall in fantasy now he’s gonna get injured great," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Cut his pay, I bet that hamstring will heal in a hurry," one wrote.
"Hmm. This is not good. Opening it up for a full NFL game then taking it easy for a week between them doesn't bode well for his future," a fan commented.
Ad
"Pretty expected. If he gets injured it’s wraps," a user tweeted.

Jefferson reportedly injured his hamstring in the Vikings' second practice of training camp. He was out for 25 days before returning to practice.

Previously, Jefferson injured his hamstring during the 2023 season. He missed seven games due to the injury.

Justin Jefferson expected to be a full go for Vikings' Week 1 clash vs. Bears

NFL: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson - Source: Imagn
NFL: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson - Source: Imagn

Amid the concern around Justin Jefferson's hamstring, the Vikings are expected to start him against the Bears on Monday night. The wideout is expected to be a full go.

Ad

The Vikings took Jefferson with the No. 22 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He has racked up 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns across 495 receptions in 77 games.

Jefferson is a two-time Pro Bowler. He was also named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

It will be interesting to see how the Vikings use Jefferson through the 2025 season amid some concerns around his hamstring.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications